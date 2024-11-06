Thursday, 7th November 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Suspect arrested in Asot Michael Murder Case confirmed as Jamaican, FBI joins investigation

The officials revealed that the suspect was taken into custody after he was caught while attempting to flee the country.

Wednesday, 6th November 2024

Antigua and Barbuda: In a new revelation in the ongoing investigation of the murder of Member of Parliament Asot Michael, the police have revealed that the suspect arrested is a young man of Jamaican descent.

The officials revealed that the suspect was taken into custody after he was caught while attempting to flee the country.

As the stabbing homicide of St Peter’s MP on Tuesday morning has sent shockwaves across Antigua and Barbuda, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has teamed up with the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda in order to thoroughly investigate this high-profile murder case.

The joint investigation is presently unfolding, with local officials and the FBI working together to gather evidence and piece together the events that surround the untimely and tragic death of Asot Michael.

Notably, the politician was found dead by his maid in a pool of blood inside his residence in Dry Hill around 8 am on November 5, 2024. The 54-year-old was found half-naked from his waist with a lot of blood spilled around him.

Soon after receiving the report, the police rushed to the crime scene only to find the controversial yet influential figure in Antigua’s politics lying dead on the floor.

As soon as the incident made headlines, a huge crowd of people gathered outside Michael's residence and were seen expressing their anger and frustration over the increasing crime scene in Antigua and Barbuda

The officials said that a full scale homicide investigation is ongoing and they are questioning multiple people in this case to join the leads surrounding the incident.

While much of the details of the arrested suspect have not been revealed by the police officials yet, the government of Antigua and Barbuda is vowing to provide Asot Michael the justice he deserves. 

Prime Minister Gaston Browne also penned down a long and emotional message following the tragic incident, explaining his good relationship with the former minister of tourism. He said that his death is a profound loss to his family, friends and constituents and also expressed his condolences to his family members. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Guyanese essential workers praised for their sacrifices on Labour Day

Wednesday, 6th November 2024

The report submitted by the committee has suggested some amendments that are required before the elections. The dignitaries said that their ultimate goal is to attain some reasonable compromise that will facilitate the holding of general elections in a peaceful yet enthusiastic environment.
Uncategorised

Dominica Electoral Reform Committee presents their final report, suggests...

Wednesday, 6th November 2024

Roosevelt Skerrit.
Uncategorised

PM Skerrit calls on EU to remove Dominica from blacklist

Wednesday, 6th November 2024

Usain Bolt announces birth of his twins on Fathers Day
Uncategorised

Usain Bolt announces birth of his twins on Fathers Day

Wednesday, 6th November 2024

Haiti President Jovenel Moise
Uncategorised

Haitian President Moise attempts "coup"

Wednesday, 6th November 2024

Mark Brantley- Premier of Nevis (St Kitts and Nevis)
Uncategorised

Read: How Mark Brantley represented St Kitts and Nevis on global stage

Wednesday, 6th November 2024

Barbados shines at Routes Americas, wins top destination award (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Barbados shines at Routes Americas, wins top destination award

Wednesday, 6th November 2024

Climate change worsens water conditions in Trinidad and Tobago, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Climate change worsens water conditions in Trinidad and Tobago

Wednesday, 6th November 2024