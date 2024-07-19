Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Antigua: Opposition makes dramatic exit as ex-member Smith speaks in Parliament

This dramatic exit took place as Speaker Gerald Watts announced that Smith would be making a personal statement. While the opposition members left the Parliament, the only Independent MP Asot Michael stayed on their side of the chamber.

Friday, 19th July 2024

The Antigua and Barbuda parliament was filled with drama on Thursday as the former colleagues of the newest independent MP, Anthony Smith Jr, walked out just before the MP was set to explain the reasons behind his shocking resignation from the Opposition United Progressive Party (UPP).

This dramatic exit took place as Speaker Gerald Watts announced that Smith would be making a personal statement. While the opposition members left the Parliament, the only Independent MP Asot Michael stayed on their side of the chamber.

In spite of the opposition leaving the room, Anthony Smith continued with his statement and said that when someone has a different political view, it does not mean that that individual becomes an enemy.

He then addressed the members of the UPP by saying to the good members of the United Progressive Party that when someone supports the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party, it doesn’t mean that individual becomes an enemy.

Smith, who is now the Minister for Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries, and the Blue Economy, said that the UPP, which he joined four years ago, is not the same party today.

He also expressed his apologies to those hurt by this decision of resigning but highlighted that he had to take what was the best decision in the best interests of all the residents of All Saints West and the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda.

Anthony Smith also said that the UPP’s wicked plans to end his political career have failed and vowed to do the best for the citizens.

It is to be noted that the Opposition MPs immediately returned after the speech was done with his speech which the ruling party’s members appreciated with a standing ovation. 

Smith who recently joined politics and began his career with UPP had submitted his resignation letter to the opposition’s General Secretary recently on July 15 saying that there was a misalignment of values which cannot be reconciled.

The very next day, he was sworn in as the Minister for Agriculture, Land, Fisheries and the Blue Economy and this move has allegedly made the UPP members upset. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Antigua and Barbuda

Over 2,500 people arrive in Antigua and Barbuda aboard 17 flights over we...

Friday, 19th July 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

People barred from using toilet on British Airways from St Kitts to Londo...

Friday, 19th July 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

PM Drew recalls landmark policies for youth in St. Kitts and Nevis

Friday, 19th July 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Nevis: Premier Brantley tours major infrastructural project sites, shares...

Friday, 19th July 2024

Dominica

PM Skerrit condemns developed world's inaction on climate change followin...

Friday, 19th July 2024

Antigua and Barbuda

Man rapes ex-girlfriend in Antigua, sentenced to 17 years of jail

Friday, 19th July 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis breaks ground on $50M Desalination Plant to tackle wa...

Friday, 19th July 2024

Trinidad and Tobago

Dominique becomes 1st locally trained female commercial pilot in Trinidad

Friday, 19th July 2024