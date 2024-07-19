Antigua: Opposition makes dramatic exit as ex-member Smith speaks in Parliament

The Antigua and Barbuda parliament was filled with drama on Thursday as the former colleagues of the newest independent MP, Anthony Smith Jr, walked out just before the MP was set to explain the reasons behind his shocking resignation from the Opposition United Progressive Party (UPP).



This dramatic exit took place as Speaker Gerald Watts announced that Smith would be making a personal statement. While the opposition members left the Parliament, the only Independent MP Asot Michael stayed on their side of the chamber.



In spite of the opposition leaving the room, Anthony Smith continued with his statement and said that when someone has a different political view, it does not mean that that individual becomes an enemy.



He then addressed the members of the UPP by saying to the good members of the United Progressive Party that when someone supports the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party, it doesn’t mean that individual becomes an enemy.



Smith, who is now the Minister for Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries, and the Blue Economy, said that the UPP, which he joined four years ago, is not the same party today.



He also expressed his apologies to those hurt by this decision of resigning but highlighted that he had to take what was the best decision in the best interests of all the residents of All Saints West and the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda.



Anthony Smith also said that the UPP’s wicked plans to end his political career have failed and vowed to do the best for the citizens.



It is to be noted that the Opposition MPs immediately returned after the speech was done with his speech which the ruling party’s members appreciated with a standing ovation.



Smith who recently joined politics and began his career with UPP had submitted his resignation letter to the opposition’s General Secretary recently on July 15 saying that there was a misalignment of values which cannot be reconciled.



The very next day, he was sworn in as the Minister for Agriculture, Land, Fisheries and the Blue Economy and this move has allegedly made the UPP members upset.