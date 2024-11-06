BREAKING: Slain MP Asot Michael's murderer in police custody

The police have arrested slain MP Asot Michael's alleged murderer. As per reports, the arrest was made late Tuesday evening.



The Royal Police of Antigua and Barbuda are yet to make an official statement about the arrest.



Asot Michael, who was incumbent MP from St Peter's, was found dead at Dry Hill residence in Antigua. His body was discovered in a pool of blood by his housemaids on Tuesday morning.



Initial reports suggested that there were multiple puncture wounds, appearing to be stabbed to death.



Soon after the murder, the Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney released the statement, ordering a high-level probe into the murder case.



Michael has been actively involved in politics and previously served as the Minister of Tourism, Economic Development and Energy in previous in the Gaston Browne led government.



He was often described as an influential yet controversial figure in Antigua and Barbuda.



Following the tragic murder of MP Asot Michael, Prime Minister Gaston Browne sent condolences to his sisters and son Nigel.



He emphazied that although Asot Michael had shifted parties, but his impact on the Antigua and Barbuda politics was highly impactful.



The incident has sent shockwaves across Antigua and Barbuda, with citizens as well as politicians coming forward with words of condolences and also asking for justice for the brutal murder of the politician who had helped a number of people throughout his life in different ways.



Notably, Michael also fought as an independent candidate in the 2023 general elections and was re-elected as the independent member of parliament for St Peter, showcasing his power over the political area in Antigua and Barbuda for so many years.



The police officials have taken swift action, which is why the arrest of an unknown young suspect has been made in connection to this brutal incident.