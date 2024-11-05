Antigua: MP Asot Michael found allegedly murdered in his home, investigation launched

Antigua and Barbuda: The Member of the Parliament of Antigua and Barbuda, Asot Michael, was allegedly murdered earlier today and was found in a pool of blood at his house in Dry Hill.



According to the information, the 54-year-old was discovered by his maids lying on the floor inside the residence, half-naked from the waist area. The body of the politician was covered in blood, with several of it found spilled on the floor as well.



Soon after witnessing the chilling scene, the maids reported the incident to the police, who are presently at the crime scene conducting preliminary investigations.



As of now, the circumstances surrounding his tragic and shocking death are not immediately clear, with the authorities now taking quick action to investigate the incident.



Police have revealed that foul play is definitely involved in the murder of the politician, but no reason has yet come to the front. They are also conducting interviews with the maids, who were the last ones to see Michael.



The death of Michael has sent shockwaves across Antigua and Barbuda, with several locals gathered outside his residence to express their condolences.



Meanwhile, several of the residents are also taking to social media to express their condolences after seeing the lifeless body of Asot Michael in a picture that is now going viral on social media, making everyone shocked and horrified by this brutal incident.



"This is so friggin heartbreaking and sad oh my god, who killed ASOT and why? My deepest condolences to the family RIP MP," wrote a user named Carla, while another user said, "That's so sad my condolences go out to the entire family."



As the locals are expressing their deep concern over the tragic crime scene in Antigua and Barbuda, police officials are reminding them to stay calm in this situation and are also vowing to bring justice to the victim.