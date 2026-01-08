Belize: 57-year-old man shot dead in his sleep during early-morning home invasion

After fatally shooting the victim, the two assailants reportedly fled the scene, leaving his motionless body behind.

Belize: A quiet Sunday morning turned into a nightmare in Lord’s Bank after 57-year-old Phillip Nicholas was shot dead in his sleep while lying next to his wife and great grandson. According to reports provided by ASP Stacy Smith, the targeted shooting took place in the early hours of January 4 after two armed men stormed his home while the family was asleep.

It was further reported that the gunmen opened fire on the victim while he was in the presence of his wife, 57-year-old Zelma Nicholas, a Belizean office assistant, and his four-year-old great-grandson, as they were asleep on a sponge on the floor inside their two-bedroom, zinc Mennonite-style house.

Following the fatal shooting of Nicholas, the two assailants reportedly fled the scene and left his motionless body behind.

ASP Smith said authorities responded to a report of a shooting at around 1:41 a.m. at the BDF housing site, where they found Nicholas lying on the floor on his back with a gunshot injury, while his wife and grandson were present, traumatized but unharmed. A formal investigation into the incident has been launched.

At a press briefing on Monday, January 5, ASP Stacy Smith reported that police had already detained two individuals for questioning as investigators work to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Nicholas’ daughter reported that her father had no known enemies and suggested that the attack may have been linked to the secluded area in which they lived. She went on to note that her family had moved into the area not long ago after they fled from Belize City due to the rising violence.

Nicholas had reportedly begun his career at the Leo Bradley Library in 2019, after he was hired as a security guard. But through the years the 57-year-old became an integral part of the library’s operations, assisting with various tasks at the establishment and lending a helping hand wherever needed.

Following his passing on Sunday, the Leo Bradley Library issued their condolences on Tuesday, saying “Mr. Phillip Nicholas was a consistent presence at the Leo Bradley Library. He assisted with keeping the grounds clean and organized. He helped to set up for events, provided manpower when required all while remaining jovial and easygoing with everyone who came to the library. We will remember him as a family man who always had a kind word to share with everyone.

The thoughts and prayers of the entire team are with the family as they accept the loss of a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.”