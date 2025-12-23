Belize: Two men charged with attempted murder, robbery, arson after crown game shop attack

Police said San Pedro officers responded to a robbery and arson around 10:07 p.m. on December 17 and found the Crown Game Shop completely destroyed by fire.

Belize: Two men were arrested and charged with attempted murder, robbery and arson by San Pedro police on December 21. The victim has been identified as a businessman who remains in critical condition following the incident, which occurred in the Boca del Rio area along Laguna Drive.

The suspect has been identified as a 35 year old Charles Gabriel Sho, a cook of the San Pedrito area and 31 year old Thomas Alfonso Arriola, a laborer of the Boca Del Rio area while the victim has been identified as Wen Huan Huang, a businessman who rents the Crown Game Shop from property owner Gerardo Reyes.

According to police reports, the officers of San Pedro received a report about the robbery and arson which took place around 10:07 p.m. on December 17. On arrival the officers witnessed the Crown Game Shop was fully damaged by the arson.

A 52-year-old business owner Gerardo Reyes told the officers that earlier one of his employees alerted him about the smoke which was coming out from the Crown Game Shop, a building which he rented to businessman Wen Huan Huang.

After that, his son went to check and saw the flames engulfing the shop and shortly after he also noticed that Huang exited the shop with blood all over his body. As soon he exited he collapsed at the entrance and fell on the floor.

Then police were called and the victim Huang was transported to the polyclinic but due to his critical condition he was airlifted to Belize City in an unconscious state.

Since then the police have started their investigation into the matter and during the investigation into the building, personnel noticed a 20-by-20-foot board structure with a zinc roof was extensively damaged by fire.

Following which they started gathering the evidence and surveillance footage of the area and near the shop which proved useful and helped the officers to catch the suspects.

Authorities stated that they are still investigating the matter and the reason behind the incident. With that they also stated the additional charges are still pending and will be applied after the full investigation.