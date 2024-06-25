San Pedro Lobster Fest all set to open on July 1 in Belize

Over the last 16 years, San Pedro Town has undergone a massive transformation. However, amid the island’s ever-changing landscape, its annual 13-day lobster fest has remained constant and a mainstay for July.

Belize: The San Pedro Lobster Fest is all set to open on July 1 in Belize which will signal a time of excitement and economic activity for fishermen, restaurateurs and lobster connoisseurs.

According to the information, fishermen on San Pedro and Caye Caulker islands will head to the sea to retrieve their traps in time for the opening of the lobster fest. The authorities craft this annual event for the specific niches of the communities, and both are uniquely distinct in their own way.

This weekend, the media was given a first-hand look at how the islanders are gearing up for the festivals that highlight islanders’ togetherness and increase economic activity.

The vibrant festival, now a cherished tradition, revolves around the beloved spiny lobster, a symbol of both the island’s rich marine heritage and its enduring spirit.

The festival’s director for the past 17 years, Rebecca Arceo, emphasized the importance of Lobster Fest in maintaining community bonds.

She outlined, “Though we’ve grown, we haven’t changed our price structure, so it makes it affordable for everybody, and the same thing goes for the block party because we don’t charge to attend. We’re not asking the tourists to dig in their pockets, but also locals get to attend for free.”

As the entry to the fest is free, it is available to absolutely everybody and this keeps the citizens together as a community.

She encouraged everyone to participate and stated that there is a price range with everything from a $15 plate of lobster or a $10 plate of lobster, to a $50 plate of lobster based on what people can do and the taste that they want to have.

The once-three-day event, consisting of eight small booths, was created to stimulate the local economy during the island’s low season.

It has now grown to 25 participants and provides a yearly financial boost for many restaurateurs like Anna Navarro, owner of Maki’s Hideaway