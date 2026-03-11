New Homeporting cruise terminal in Antigua 95% complete ahead of Nov 2026 opening 

The tourism officials reported that Phase One of the highly anticipated terminal is about 95% complete, with construction teams adding the final finishing touches ahead of its expected opening in November 2026.

Antigua and Barbuda: The construction at the Antigua Cruise Port is continuing to progress with the Upland Development Project now moving into its 2nd phase with officials reporting that work on the new homeporting cruise terminal approaches towards completion.

In this week’s update, Marvin, Health & Safety Officer with the LICCOM Construction team, shares the latest on-site progress. “We are progressing steadily and we are in the process of installing the roof right now. Our team is working assiduously to ensure momentum and quality control as well as safety. The terminal building which was phase one is 95% complete right now. So all our efforts are get to it completion of phase two of this project,” he said.

It is further said that work is also advancing on new commercial areas within the port and installation of roofing has started for a series of retail spaces and kiosks which form part of the wider development that is aimed at expanding shopping and visitor experiences at the cruise facility.

This project is anticipated to create additional opportunities for local businesses as well as vendors while improving amenities for passengers arriving in Antigua and Barbuda. The construction teams further said that the ongoing development forms part of a broader investment which is intended to enhance the overall visitor experience and support the continued growth in the cruise tourism sector of the country.

The Antigua Cruise Port Upland Development is a multi-phase, multi-million-dollar transformation of the landside area in St. John’s, designed to modernise the visitor experience and expand local economic opportunities. The new ultra-modern cruise terminal at the upland site officially opened on January 24, 2026.

Major features and improvements in this project includes a new cruise terminal, commercial hub, the new quay and significant infrastructure upgrades.