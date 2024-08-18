Belize: Kendall Morgan's attorney fires back, calls allegations false & baseless

Belize: Arthur Saldivar, the Attorney of former queen Kendall Morgan, who was stripped of her crown and title earlier this week due to allegations of bullying and disrespectful behavior, claimed that his client had been wronged and all the accusations are 'false' and 'baseless.'



The twenty-year-old Morgan was stripped of the title of Queen of the Bay based on allegations of less-than-desirable behavior, cyber-bullying, and bullying.



The lawyer also said that he does not think there is any need to take the matter to court because his client was wronged, and that will soon be proven.



While giving these statements, Morgan said, "Once a queen, always a queen, and every woman in this country is a queen. Let me start by saying that Miss Morgan is the queen of the bay. That's it. I don't need to say anything more."



When asked if he would be taking up the matter legally on her behalf in the court, Saldivar remarked, "I don't know that that will be necessary. I think that certain things have been done. And I do believe that at the end of it all, as they say, truth sets us free."



He emphasized that Kendall Morgan will be set free in every way, shape, or form, and she will continue to carry herself and comport herself in that manner, but she is no longer the queen, as the National Queen of the Bay Committee has already passed the crown to Keely Fux, who was the first runner-up at last year's pageant.



The lawyer further remarked, "Miss Morgan has maintained and continues to maintain her comportment as the titular Queen of the Bay and has not in any way acquiesced to any position outside of that."



In another interview, he also said that his client has never been involved in cyber bullying because that is not her personality. Arthur Saldivar also called upon the committee to come forward with proofs of her discourteous behavior.



"Now, you must have certain events, certain incidences that you can point to, where you arrive at this conclusion that she has been discourteous. Please let them come forward and make clear what they are talking about so far as those things are concerned," he outlined.



The attorney continued to slam the committee by saying that the queen was never given 90 percent of the things that she was promised upon her victory, which makes them wrong while she is being blamed without any actual proof.