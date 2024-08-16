Kendall Morgan locks Facebook profile after being stripped of Queen of the Bay crown

This comes after the Association of Former Queens and National Queen of the Bay Committee released a joint press release on Wednesday accusing Morgan of bullying and showcasing ‘unqueenlike’ behavior.

Belize: In a dramatic turn of events, the former Queen of the Bay 2023-2024 Kendall Morgan locked her Facebook profile after she was stripped of her title and crown amid bullying accusations.

This comes after the Association of Former Queens and National Queen of the Bay Committee released a joint press release on Wednesday accusing Morgan of bullying and showcasing ‘unqueenlike’ behavior.

While the release did not mention any specific details but cited one instance of the Queen’s violation which was a rant she began on Facebook after the National Celebrations Committee of Belize did not use her photo in this year’s celebrations but used the image of a past queen.

She shared the calendar on her Facebook account, which led to an outrage among netizens, with several of them calling out the authorities to ‘treat her like a queen.’ This eventually created a controversy that surrounded the pageant authorities on the island.

Kendall Morgan, whose Facebook profile goes with the name of Kendall Harlie, was open to public till late Wednesday. However, it was locked by her few hours after the press release was made public.

Before locking her profile, she broke her silence with a provocative post on her account.

She shared, “Remember, Jesus Christ, too, was spat on as well as poked in the eye with a sword. He was offered vinegar on a sponge to drink instead of water, and he was Jesus Christ. He could have called angels to defend himself but chose not to. Imagine all this, and also he was the son of God. I do not serve a lesser God; I serve a mighty God. My God is bigger than anything I face. ”

Morgan’s post drew a stark parallel between her own situation and the suffering of Jesus Christ, which raised eyebrows and fueled speculations about her response to her removal.

Not only this, but the comparison also ignited a debate on social media, with supporters rallying behind her.

A user named Kenj Kv Noralez said, “Forever stay with your head up they could take the crown but could never take a true queen , like what they said you name will forever be in history.”

Another user noted, “This was so not called for and unjustified just because the young lady gave a perfectly reasonable opinion on the mistake the association and committee made. Now, it looks like freedom of speech is a crime! I hope she fights this. Now, this isn’t only about you and the way that you have been treated but also about them trying to ruin your reputation. Now, this is about the future queens and what they have to embrace when holding the crown! I pray for you and this sad country, Ms. Morgan.”

Kendall Morgan’s last post before she locked her profile has become a focal point in this ongoing controversy, with people looking forward to getting her justice.

Moreover, the young female’s lawyer is also calling all the claims baseless and said that his client will be filing a complaint against the associations for defaming her without any actual proofs.