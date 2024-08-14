Belize: Queen Kendall Morgan excluded from pageant activities, sparking outage online

Belize: In a shocking development, the 2023 Queen of the Bay, Kendall Morgan, has been allegedly sidelined from all events related to this year's pageant.



The decision has not been liked by individuals across the Belizean beauty pageant community, with several people taking to social media and demanding justice for her.



According to the information, it is being alleged that the decision was made to exclude Morgan because of her behavior deemed as 'unqueenlike,' sparking controversy on social media with people calling her sweet and humble.



While the details of these allegations are not yet clear, people are already coming forward in support of the Belizean queen.



Notably, several people are voicing their sentiments through social media, with one user saying, "I am a queen, and I demand to be treated like a queen. It's UNFAIR & RIDICULOUS that she is being treated this way. Friends and family, let's repost in support of Queen Kendall Morgan!"



The controversy took a deep turn when another supporter shared a screenshot which revealed a series of grievance and the message claimed that Morgan was not only excluded from pageant activities but also removed from official promotional materials.





The text reads, "2023-2024 QOTB Kendall Morgan is being disrespected by the QOTB committee. They did not include her in any activities, removed her from the profile picture, and even created their event calendar featuring the previous Queen. This is tasteless and disrespectful."



On the other hand, another user has also claimed that the decision was taken because Kendall Morgan is a bully. He said, "The allegations about Kendall Morgan being a bully are true. It was covered up for nearly a year, but now the truth is out about her attitude and personality."



Meanwhile, Queen Kendall herself has taken to social media and is dropping little messages here and there but not saying anything directly in relation to the situation.



In one post, she said, "No need to make the situation bigger than it is, we bigger than this my family," while in another post, she thanked everyone who is supporting her in this situation.