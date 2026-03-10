Dominica to welcome 11,600 cruise passengers this week
Cruise ships will dock at Cabrits, Roseau, and Woodbridge Bay ports, highlighting Dominica’s capacity to host both luxury and large vessels.
Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism announced the Cruise Weekly Schedule from March 9th to March 15th, 2026. Dominica is expected to welcome thousands of passengers onboard 10 cruise ships in the second week of March.
These vessels include - MV Seven Seas Splendor, MV Royal Clipper, MV Star Flyer, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Insignia, MV Ilma, MV Grand Princess, MV Wind Spirit, MV Mein Schiff 2, and MV Viking Sea.
The cruise ships will dock at different ports, namely the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth, the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, and the Woodbridge Bay Port. This is an indication of the island’s ability to support luxury and large vessels.
As shared in the details by the Ministry of Tourism, it is expected that there will be around 11,659 passengers visiting the island throughout the week.
Cruise Schedule (March 9–15, 2026)
March 9, 2026
MV Seven Seas Splendor
818 passengers
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM MV
MV Royal Clipper
260 passengers
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)
Time: 11:30 AM – 6:00 PM
MV Star Flyer
180 passengers
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)
Time: 11:30 AM – 6:00 PM
March 11, 2026
MV Jewel of the Seas
2496 passengers
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
MV Insignia
777 passengers
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
MV Ilma
476 passengers
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
March 12, 2026
MV Grand Princess
2600 passengers
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
MV Wind Spirit
156 passengers
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
March 14, 2026
MV Mein Schiff 2
2896 passengers
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
Time: 7:30 PM – 7:00 PM
MV Viking Sea
1000 passengers
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
Time: 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM
