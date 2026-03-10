2026-03-10 10:09:22
Dominica to welcome 11,600 cruise passengers this week

Cruise ships will dock at Cabrits, Roseau, and Woodbridge Bay ports, highlighting Dominica’s capacity to host both luxury and large vessels.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism announced the Cruise Weekly Schedule from March 9th to March 15th, 2026. Dominica is expected to welcome thousands of passengers onboard 10 cruise ships in the second week of March.

These vessels include - MV Seven Seas Splendor, MV Royal Clipper, MV Star Flyer, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Insignia, MV Ilma, MV Grand Princess, MV Wind Spirit, MV Mein Schiff 2, and MV Viking Sea.

The cruise ships will dock at different ports, namely the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth, the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, and the Woodbridge Bay Port. This is an indication of the island’s ability to support luxury and large vessels.

As shared in the details by the Ministry of Tourism, it is expected that there will be around 11,659 passengers visiting the island throughout the week.

Cruise Schedule (March 9–15, 2026)

March 9, 2026 

  • MV Seven Seas Splendor

818 passengers

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM MV

  • MV Royal Clipper

260 passengers

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)

Time: 11:30 AM – 6:00 PM

  • MV Star Flyer

180 passengers

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

Time: 11:30 AM – 6:00 PM

March 11, 2026

  • MV Jewel of the Seas

2496 passengers

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

  • MV Insignia

777 passengers

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

  • MV Ilma

476 passengers

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

March 12, 2026

  • MV Grand Princess

2600 passengers

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

  • MV Wind Spirit

156 passengers

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM 

March 14, 2026

  • MV Mein Schiff 2

2896 passengers

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

Time: 7:30 PM – 7:00 PM

  • MV Viking Sea

1000 passengers

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

Time: 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

