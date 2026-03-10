Teen charged with murder after fatal school attack in Jamaica

The suspect, whose identity is withheld due to his age, will appear before the St Ann Family Court on March 18, 2026.

Jamaica: The 17-year old suspect, who attacked one of his schoolmates at Ocho Rios High School with a metal chair, will appear before the St Ann Family Court on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The incident took place on Wednesday, March 4.

According to officials, the identity of the suspect will not be made public due to him being under age and the sensitive nature of the case. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Devonie Shearer, a resident of Ocho Rios, St Ann.

The suspect hit Shearer with a metal chair, who succumbed to his injuries despite immediate medical treatment at a nearby hospital. An in-depth investigation was launched into the case, while the motive or circumstances that led to the attack have not been shared by the police officials yet.

The 17-year old boy was handed over to the police the same day. He was later arrested and officially charged with murder on Thursday, March 5. The investigators are still questioning him and recording witness statements.

Some people are asking the authorities to take stricter action against the suspect, while others are sympathising with both the children and their families. “Prayer going up for both families,” said Audrey Morrison, while Carlton Pryce wrote on Facebook, “Give him 1000 plus years in prison.”

Samantha Wisdom stated, “Every one of u is wishing bad on this child pray ur child don’t end up in the situation of being a victim of people bullying ur child.”

The internet is once again divided, as people are expressing their concern and frustration on increasing youth crime, especially among teens. Paulette Jackson shared, “Too many children nowadays go to school only because they are sent, now parents have to bury their child, such mek him galang a prison and go think over what he did, hopefully he can be reformed and come out a wiser and better person.”