Trinidad and Tobago: A mentally unstable son allegedly hit his mother several times, resulting in her painful death. The victim has been identified as an 81-year-old woman named Gangadaye Manichan, a resident of the Pepper Sauce Village, Trinidad.

Manichan, was taken to the Mt Hope Hospital in Trinidad on Saturday. However, as per doctors, she scummed to her injuries on Monday.

Police officials told media that her son Premnath used a cutlass, and hard plastic pipe to beat his mother. Reportedly, the victim’s 57-year-old daughter called emergency services. She was also beaten by her brother Premnath.

The police were also notified, and the Premnath was immediately arrested. The police also seized the weapons used in the attack and charged him with intent to wound, but the charges may be changed to murder following his mother’s death.

While both the victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, Gangadaye died on Monday. This incident marked the third homicide which took place in Trinidad and Tobago within the first week of 2024.

The first incident took place on January 1, 2025, when a 39-year-old was shot dead inside his residence while the second homicide took place in Tobago when a 15-year-old male was found dead with multiple gunshots on January 4, 2025.

With the rising tension related to homicides and crime scene in Trinidad and Tobago, the government is making all the attempts to control the situation. A State of Emergency was also declared on December 30, 2024, which turned out to be complete failure.

As of now, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced his decision to resign and has announced Energy Minister Stuart Young as his successor in a bid to bring major changes to the administrational structure.