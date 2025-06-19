Jamaican woman harassed, threatened by InDrive driver after cancelling ride

The woman shared that she had ordered a cab and rushed downstairs to meet the waiting white Honda Shuttle as soon as it arrived.

Jamaica: InDrive driver threatened a woman in Jamaica over an unexpected $500 increase in fare. In an incident that took place in Kingston on Tuesday the woman whose identity has been concealed for safety purposes reported the InDrive driver after he threatened her through various sources for canceling the ride.

While recalling the incident, the woman said that she had initially ordered the cab to take her somewhere and immediately after the cab arrived she ran downstairs to the white Honda Shuttle car that was waiting for her. But after entering the car she was met with a driver that had an attitude and told her that he had been waiting for 10 minutes and her cab fare would go up.

Without any disagreement she said okay and asked how much extra, to which the driver did not respond and within seconds of driving from her location they reached a stoplight, she asked again how much extra but the driver still refused to respond to which she cancelled the ride and got out of the cab at the stoplight.

The driver began to shout at her with vulgar language and verbally abused her, but he did not stop there and he went to the app against company policy and took the woman's number and proceeded to threaten her through text messages in the InDrive app.

The messages read “Go buy a car b%$@h... The group know yuh now and yuh picture in deh so thread light when yaa go book ride suck h@@&”

Following this, the woman filed a complaint to the company, and reported the driver to the police due to violation of the Cybercrimes Act that states using an electronic device to send a threatening or menacing message is an offence as per the Jamaican law.

InDrive also apologized for the inconvenience that the female passenger has experienced. They also assured her that the driver has been reported by the company and they will review the details of the complaint and take action as per the company’s policy.

With the development going viral on Facebook, several users showed their support to the woman and some also shared the experience they have had with the InDrive drivers, saying this is not the first time this happened. One user commented, “The background of these individuals should be thoroughly checked before they are signed up to avoid putting women in such horrible situations.”