Breaking: Prominent Trinidadian attorney Martin George charged with grievous sexual assault

Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday during an exercise led by Inspector Denesh Durga between 2:40 and 5:00 pm.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prominent attorney and Tobago Business Chamber President Martin George has been charged with grievous sexual assault and indecent assault. According to the information, he was arrested from his office Martin George and Company - attorneys at law located at Port of Spain in Trinidad.  

The arrest was reportedly made on Tuesday during a police exercise held between 2 40 pm and 5 pm and it was led by Inspector Denesh Durga.  

Police confirmed that charges against Martin George follows months of investigations directed by DCP Suzette Martin, Senior Supt Raymond Thom, and ASP Ramesh Soodeen, and were laid based on legal advice from DPP Roger Gaspard on July 2, 2025. 

Notably, George is also a former member of the Police Service Commission. The suspect practiced in both civil and criminal courts.  

In the official release, the Trinidad and Tobago Police assured that throughout the investigation process, a number of consultations were made with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.  

The victim is now scheduled to appear before a Master of the High Court today (July 9, 2025).  

This is a developing story. Stay connected with WIC News for further updates.  

Monica Walker

