ACTIF2025: PM Drew urges removal of visa barriers to boost Africa-Caribbean trade and investment

ACTIF2025, themed “Resilience and Transformation: Enhancing Africa-Caribbean Economic Cooperation in an Era of Global Uncertainty,” focused on strengthening ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew participated in a Presidential Panel focused on “New World Order as an Opportunity for Strengthening Africa-Caribbean Trade, Investment, and Cultural Relations”, held during the 4th AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025). The event was held at the Radisson Conference Centre in Grenada on July 28, 2025.

The ACTIF2025 held under the theme, “Resilience and Transformation: Enhancing Africa-Caribbean Economic Cooperation in an Era of Global Uncertainty,” focused on building strong relationships between Africa and the Caribbean region. The panel discussion was moderated by CNN Anchor Zain Asher and began with the opening remarks from Dr George Elombi, the upcoming President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank to start the session.

Day 2 at the #ACTIF2025 featured a powerful Opening Address by Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.



“In this era of global uncertainty, the Caribbean stands ready to welcome strategic African investments. Our energy, agriculture,… pic.twitter.com/XGOFt2Arpu — African Export-Import Bank - Afreximbank (@afreximbank) July 30, 2025

PM Drew highlights visa-free access to boost trade

During the panel discussion, Prime Minister Drew presented a very convincing case for the removal of visa requirements between Africa and the Caribbean, which would have an immediate impact on trade and investment for both regions.

The Caribbean leaders shared, “Two investors are supposed to be here today to sign with us an investment in St Kitts and Nevis that is coming through the Afreximbank. And one of them could not be here because he needs a visa. That is directly already affecting how we do business.”

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis also explained that visa requirements are a huge barrier to strengthen economic and cultural cooperation, even though St Kitts and Nevis offers visa free access to many African countries, including Nigeria.

“We have been welcoming Nigerian medical students and diving students for years. Yet, for Kittitians and Nevisians to travel to Nigeria, a visa is still required. That is something we are currently discussing with high-level officials in Nigeria,” added PM Drew.

The panel served as a platform of mutual interests to redefine global alliances and provide new options for cooperation between the two regions, which can be achieved through greater mobility, better trade policies and mutual investment frameworks.

During the high-level discussion, several Heads of Government from the Caribbean and Africa were present, including Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley (Barbados), Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre (Saint Lucia), Prime Minister Gaston A. Browne (Antigua and Barbuda), President Mohamed Irfaan Ali (Guyana), Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit (Dominica) and Prudence Sebahizi (Minister of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Rwanda).