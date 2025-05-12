UK Doctor exposes shocking twist in Adrianna Younge’s death: ‘She didn’t drown’

Guyana: In another twist in the devastating death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge in Guyana, a renowned consultant at Nottingham University Hospital in the United Kingdom has raised serious concerns regarding the circumstances surrounding the child’s death. Mark Devonish, who is a dual specialist in Acute and General Internal Medicine, claims that the child did not drown in the pool where her body was found.

According to the information, Younge was found dead on April 24 in the swimming pool of Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo where she went for a family outing.

The discovery of the victim’s lifeless body came less than 24 hours after police claimed that she had left the hotel in a car, a claim which the police later forced to retract when CCTV footage from neighbouring properties revealed that she never left the premises.

Dr Devonish, in a detailed scientific analysis, explained that a body immersed in water sinks if it is denser than the water – a condition which is typically met in actual cases of drowning. He said that when a person drowns in a large volume of water, the body absorbs, inhales as well as ingests significant amounts of water which increases its density, and this results in the body sinking to the pool’s bottom.

However, he said that Adrianna’s body was found floating and notably not bloated which is a major phase expected in decomposition after drowning. According to him, the absence of bloating, which is combined with the body remaining afloat, contradicts the usual postmortem changes which are seen in genuine drownings.

Instead of this, the doctor presented a chilling alternative theory that the child may have been sedated and drowned in a smaller volume of water and then she was placed in the pool afterward. He said that the pool was not the primary scene of drowning.

Notably, Adrianna’s family has also refused to accept the autopsy results as they strongly believe that foul play is involved in this incident. As a result, they have not held her funeral till now and have asked the public for some space.