UK suspends Trinidad and Tobago's visa free access

Trinidad and Tobago: The Government of United Kingdom has imposed visa requirement for all nationals of Trinidad and Tobago to enter the UK even for short visits. Effective immediately from March 12, 2025, the announcement comes in response to what the UK government described as a ‘major increase’ in nationals arriving from the twin island nation as visitors and then claiming asylum.

In a video on social media on March 12, the British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Jon Dean, announced the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system will no longer be available to T&T nationals. He added that a six week transition period has also been implemented, enabling travellers who have already booked travel and received an ETA to use it until April 23, 2025.

ETA system discontinued for T&T nationals

An official press release by the British Government also said that the new visa requirement is aimed at addressing the misuse of the visa free access and the ETA system and also to safeguard the integrity of the country’s immigration process.

Furthermore, a requirement for transit visas will also be introduced from 00:01 today (March 13, 2025) and the ones who are already in the UK remains unaffected during the rest of their stay but will require a visa for future visits.

The press release read that the relationship of UK with Trinidad and Tobago remains a strong and friendly one however the decision has not been taken lightly.

The British High Commissioner also noted that the change aligns Trinidad and Tobago with several other visa required nations with which the UK maintains close ties. Dean said that the UK government understands that travel is important for families, businesses and cultural connections and the introduction of visitor visas is designed in a bid to support safe and secure travel.

Visa Application Process and Costs

With the visa requirements are put in place, Trinidad and Tobago nationals must apply for a visa online through the UK government website and also attend an in person appointment at the Visa Application Centre in Port of Spain which will now remain open five days in a week to accommodate the high demand.

According to the information, a standard six-month multiple entry visa costs £115 with longer term options available. The British Government further said that it strives to process applications within 15 working days.

Trinidad and Tobago Government’s Response

Meanwhile the Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Dr Amery Browne stated that the government of Trinidad and Tobago has expressed its disappointment and would continue engaging with UK officials. He said that this moveis within their rights as a soverign country but the they do not see it as a proportionate response to what UK authorities conveyed to them that a relatively small number of nationals were misusing the UK immigration system.

He further kept his suggestion that the government is not of the view that regular travellers to the United Kingdom should be affected negatively by a relatively small number of individuals who have been attempting to abuse the UK immigration system.