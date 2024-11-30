Dominica signs visa exemption agreement with Morocco

The agreement was signed during a bilateral meeting with Moroccan Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita, granting visa exemption to diplomatic passport holders.

The agreement was signed on Thursday during a bilateral meeting with Moroccan Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita, granting visa exemption to diplomatic passport holders.

The meeting took place during the sidelines of the MEDays Forum in Tangier, Morocco. The four-day forum brought together global leaders to discuss the theme "Sovereignties and Resiliences: Towards a New Global Balance".

Sharing the development on X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Morocco outlined, “Following their bilateral meeting, MFA Nasser Bourita and the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Mr. Roosevelt Skerrit, proceeded to the signing of an agreement on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports.”

Furthermore, PM Skerrit reaffirmed his country’s support for territorial integrity of Morocco. He stressed that Dominica welcomes the growing international momentum and consensus under the leadership of King Mohammed VI, in favour of the Moroccan Autonomy Plan as well as the sovereignty of the Kingdom over its Sahara.

During the meeting, the leaders further discussed boosting bilateral ties between the Commonwealth of Dominica and Kingdom of Morocco and also talked about issues of common interest.

Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also lauded the enshrinement of relations between the two nations and expressed his great appreciation for King Mohammed VI’s Vision towards a supportive and active South-South cooperation.

Notably, the Dominican leader travelled to Morocco to participate in this high level meeting in Morocco which took place from November 27 to 30, 2024. He was joined by his counterparts including Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell and Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre.

All the three leaders addressed the significant forum and shed light upon the need for a global balance and for a system to grant small island nations equal access to resources.