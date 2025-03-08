International Women’s Day 2025: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad reminds women ‘men not the enemy’

While addressing the women, the Minister said that on this special day, she is joining the national community and honouring and celebrating the strong women across Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has reminded the women of the country that men are not their enemy and claimed that there is no gender domination in Trinidad and Tobago. She gave the gentle reminder on the special occasion of International Women’s Day 2025.

While addressing the women, the Minister said that on this special day, she is joining the national community and honouring and celebrating the strong women across Trinidad and Tobago. She saluted their numerous and various achievements across all spheres of life.

She further acknowledged their indelible contributions towards the society’s stability, growth and progress and said that she honours their commitment, humanity and love in all that they do for the families, communities and particularly the children.

Kamla Persad emphasised that thirty years ago, among other issues, the Beijing Declaration sought to bring to the forefront of national agendas matters which are related to women such as poverty, socio economic inequalities, women and armed conflict, education and training, women in power and decision making as well as women and health.

She said that due to the progress which has been made since the Beijing Declaration 30 years ago, she can proudly say that there is no gender domination in Trinidad and Tobago at present and addressed the women while saying men are not the enemy, neither socially, legally or economically.

According to Persad Bissessar the women and girls in Trinidad and Tobago are fortunate to have equal access to educational opportunities as well as healthcare, the right to own property and earn a proper income and the freedom to partake in politics and decision making at various levels.

She further expressed her commitment in creating and continuing policies which ensure the women and men access equal opportunities to prosper and progress in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Opposition Leader encouraged men and women to continue working together and ensure positive outcomes for the nation, so that collectively they may ensure the progress, growth and success of the country.

Notably, the United Nations International Women’s Day theme for this year is ‘For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment’ which showcases the significant need for societies and governments across the world to chart a future which empowers the next generation and particularly young women and girls with true equality and chance to prosper and progress.