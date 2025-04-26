Double Day hotel owners flee Guyana as Adrianna Younge death sparks outrage: Reports

Guyana: Reports have emerged that the owners of Double Day Hotel, where Adrianna Younge’s body was found have fled Guyana amid growing outrage in the country. The residence of the hotel owners along with the hotel itself were previously set on fire by the residents in wake of anger towards the authorities for negligence and false claims.

As per reports, Adrianna Younge’s father who has been mourning the death of his young daughter is actively voicing for justice. He has pointed out the authorities for their negligence and holds the hotel owner accountable for his daughter’s death. He has pointed out that Adrianna was allegedly abused by the owners who bribed the police officials to share false information.

Family refuses autopsy from government appointed pathologist

The family and close relatives of Adrianna Younge have also refused to have a government appointed pathologist to perform the autopsy on Younge’s body. The family has demanded that they will hire an independent pathologist. Parents Amecia Simon and Subrian Younge made their demands as they met President Irfaan Ali and stated that they will not settle with proposal of having a Barbadian expert to perform autopsy.

The family is yet to announce the names of their preferred pathologist; however, the government has announced that they will cover all the costs associated with the same.

President Ali’s posts regarding growing outrage in country

This is to be noted that the President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali personally went to condole the family of Adrianna Younge where he extended his support and prayed for Adrianna.

However, following his visit, the President has shared another post related to the alleged incident and growing outrage in Guyana. In his post, he stated that inconveniencing citizens will not help Adrianna in any way.

“There is no way blocking public roads, burning public infrastructure, and inconveniencing citizens will help little Adrianna's cause or those interested in the truth. These actions are now politically instigated and will not be accepted. They are unlawful and unhelpful, and action will be taken,” President Irfaan Ali wrote.

Notably, the outrage among netizens for the alleged murder of Adrianna Younge is escalating intensely in Guyana. Residents are protesting and demanding justice for the young kid, meanwhile authorities are actively investigating the incident to find out the true suspect.