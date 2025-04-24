Guyana: 11-year-old found dead in hotel pool after ‘kidnapping’ claim sparks outrage

A kidnapping report surfaced after relatives and others blocked the road and set a fire outside the hotel, demanding answers from police.

Guyana: In a shocking turn of events, the dead body of 11-year-old girl has been found in the pool of Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, Guyana. The victim, Adrianna Younge, was initially alleged to be kidnapped from the hotel after having a fun day with family on Wednesday however the police has now revealed otherwise.

The recent report of kidnapping came after relatives and other persons resorted to blocking the road outside the hotel and starting a fire this morning as they continued to press the police for more information.

Reportedly, at one point the body of Younge was found in the pool and during this time, the family members and relatives set the Double Day Hotel on fire. It is not yet clear whether the victim drowned, or foul play was involved however sources claim that her body bore visible signs of injury and she had a badly bruised knee.

The authorities are now expected to conduct autopsy on the young girl to determine the exact cause of her death.

This latest discovery has shocked the country with locals questioning the police release last evening which claimed that CCTV footage showed the 11-year-old entering a vehicle which they were looking for, therefore spreading the kidnapping narrative.

It was being alleged that around 1:02 pm on Wednesday, Adrianna went to Double Day Hotel with her grandmother, Carol Xavier, to swim. She said that around 1:10 pm, she gave Adrianna some money to purchase band to swim in the pool. After some time, the victim entered the pool with her siblings but when the grandmother called the family to return home, they did not found Adrianna.

A search was immediately launched by the family who looked for her everywhere but were unable to find her. The matter was then reported to the authorities at Tuschen Police Station in Guyana. Upon arrival at the scene, the police made further investigation and looked for the girl in and around the hotel including all the rooms, storeroom, roof and even the year but were still unable to find her.

The police claimed that they saw a CCTV footage which showed the girl entering a car outside the hotel.

The investigations into the incident are ongoing, and the police have assured everyone that they will share necessary details once the autopsy report is available.