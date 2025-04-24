Caribbean leaders condemn Pahalgam terror attack, call it ‘heinous and cowardly’

Indian Army has launched a joint search operation with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu And Kashmir Police in Poonch's Lasana forest area to nab terrorists.

Caribbean leaders on Wednesday (April 23, 2025) strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, India which claimed at least 26 lives.

In a post on social media platform X formerly Twitter, Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit said, “I strongly condemn the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people.”

He added that Dominica extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and assured, “We stand in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India in their fight against terrorism.”

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew said, “Saint Kitts and Nevis joins the international community in denouncing the senseless act of violence and mourns the lives lost as a result of the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India.” He expressed his commitment in standing in full solidarity with the Government and people of India during this time of sorrow.

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley also expressed her shock over the senseless act of terrorism and outlined, “I extend heartfelt condolences to PM Narendra Modi and the people of India after the tragic attack in Kashmir. Barbados and CARICOM stands with the families of the victims and prays for the recovery of the injured. We stand in solidarity with India.”

President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali also condemned the attack and said, “I unequivocally condemn this brutal attack, which serves no purpose other than to instill fear and suffering. Violence is never a solution; it only perpetuates a cycle of pain and loss. We must strive for peace and understanding, working together to build a future free from such atrocities.”

He further called upon the world leaders to stand together against such acts of violence and commit themselves to fostering a culture of peace and compassion.

All You Need to Know about Pahalgam Attack

Atleast 26 individuals were killed in a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam which is a popular desitnaition in India’s Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon. According to the information, the attack took place in Baisaran Valley and tourists gathered there to enjoy their vacations when gunmen opened fire on them around 2:30 pm.

The incident marked one of the deadliest attacks in the country since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Reportedly, the terrorists killed ‘Hindu-males’ and spared the females asking them to ‘Go and tell Modi’. Survivors of the attack reported that the terrorists who were believed to be around six foreigners wearing Army fatigues singled out their victims based on religion and faith. They specifically asked the victims for their names and to recite Islamic verses before deciding whether to shoot them or not.

The incident which sent major shockwaves across the world is now being condemned by world leaders.

India, on Wednesday, also took raft of diplomatic measures against Pakistan for allegedly supporting cross-border terrorism. India accused Islamabad of supporting terrorism and suspended the 1950 Indus Water Treaty as well as shut down the Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect.

They also halted Pakistani access to travel under the SVES (SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme and asked all Pakistani nationals to leave India within 48 hours.