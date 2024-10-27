Sunday, 27th October 2024
Exclusive: PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets Indian officials at Hyderabad House

During the meeting, both of them exchanged flags of Dominica and India, marking the strengthening of ties between the two nations. They both discussed bilateral ties and the possible ways of boosting them in various sectors.

Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, met with the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Shri Pabitra Margherita at the Hyderabad House on Sunday. The meeting took place during PM Skerrit’s visit to India which is set to conclude today. 

The Dominican leader arrived in India for a three day visit and landed in New Delhi on Friday. He was received by Dr Pradeep Rajpurohit. 

Through a post on Facebook, the Indian Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago shared the development saying, High Commissioner Dr Pradeep Rajpurohit received Hon'ble Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi today. The PM is on a private visit to India to attend NDTV Summit in Chandigarh.”

PM Roosevelt Skerrit is accompanied by the head of Dominica Citizenship by Investment Unit, Emmanuel Nanthan. 

As the Prime Minister landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, he received a warm welcome following which he left in a special convoy of the Ministry of External Affairs. 

The visit of the Dominican leader to India is anticipated to open new chapters of cooperation between both the nations with the officials being optimistic about the positive outcomes following the visit. The engagement is further expected to boost diplomatic ties while creating new avenues for partnership that can benefit both the Commonwealth of Dominica and India. 

According to the reports, while the Prime Minister was on a private visit, he engaged in high level meetings with the Indian officials including the meeting with Shri Pabitra Margherita. 

PM Skerrit meets Indian officials on Sunday
Notably, Indian has provided assistance to Dominica at several occasions especially when the small island nation needed it the most. It helped the nature isle in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Erica in 2015 and Hurricane Maria in 2017 and also provided vaccines during COVID 19 pandemic in 2019. 

Not only this, but there is also a big community of Indian diaspora living in Dominica who is contributing to the overall economy of the nation. Their contributions in various field are highly valued and acknowledged by the Government of Dominica. 

As PM Skerrit held this significant meeting today, both the countries now look forward to future engagements, aiming to solidify ties. 

