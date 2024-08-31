Dominica welcomes inaugural flight of LIAT 2020, set to operate regular services

The rebirth of the airline is aimed at enhancing connectivity and increasing visitor arrivals to the island and Minister Grant wished the airline continued success on future operations.

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica welcomed LIAT 2020 with grand reception as it made its inaugural flight into Douglas Charles Airport on Thursday. The inauguration ceremony was held to mark the beginning of the newly formed partnership with the new regional airline.

Minister for Public Works, Utilities and the digital economy- Fidel Grant represented the Minister for Tourism- Denise Charles at the event. He expressed delight and noted that this is the great moment to celebrate the rebirth of this iconic regional airline.

“LIAT 2020 represents a new chapter in Caribbean Aviation, one that promises to strengthen regional integration boost economic activity and provide a vital link for travellers among the Caribbean islands," said the minister.

He noted that the return of LIAT is not just a business venture, but a symbol of collective commitment to growth and prosperity to Caribbean tourism.

The rebirth of the airline is aimed at enhancing connectivity and increasing visitor arrivals to the island and Minister Grant wished the airline continued success on future operations.

“For the ministry of Tourism, DASPA, DDA anticipate that LIAT will be solid partner to boost visitor number to the World Creole Music Festival, therefore supporting Dominica tourism and cultural heritage. So, join me in wishing the airline a successful and prosperous journey ahead, may your wings carry the dreams and aspiration of our people to new heights, ”he added.

LIAT 2020 emerged from a partnership between the government of Antigua and Barbuda and Nigerian Airline- Air Peace Limited and was the brainchild of Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

Director of LIAT operations- Dr Arthur Senhouse also expressed happiness with the partnership and added that this has become possible with the order of PM Browne to make sure that they register a brand-new airline LIAT 2020 limited.

He cited that the process took a lot of work, a long journey which was supported by the main shareholder Air Peace to bring this moment to fruition. “Based on that, we also have the full support of Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit who publicly announced his support for this venture.”

He also thanked all the parties involved who helped establish this partnership with Dominica and said that this was great as these parties have helped them to get the certificate of operation into the country in time for them to conduct the flight.

LIAT announced the service of the flights with the starting fare of US$999 and noted that this is aimed at bringing new air connections in the region.

Currently, the airline is operating service for Saint Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda on regular basis following its return to the skies in the first week of August 2024.