Saturday, 31st August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dominica welcomes inaugural flight of LIAT 2020, set to operate regular services

The rebirth of the airline is aimed at enhancing connectivity and increasing visitor arrivals to the island and Minister Grant wished the airline continued success on future operations.

Saturday, 31st August 2024

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica welcomed LIAT 2020 with grand reception as it made its inaugural flight into Douglas Charles Airport on Thursday. The inauguration ceremony was held to mark the beginning of the newly formed partnership with the new regional airline. 

Minister for Public Works, Utilities and the digital economy- Fidel Grant represented the Minister for Tourism- Denise Charles at the event. He expressed delight and noted that this is the great moment to celebrate the rebirth of this iconic regional airline. 

“LIAT 2020 represents a new chapter in Caribbean Aviation, one that promises to strengthen regional integration boost economic activity and provide a vital link for travellers among the Caribbean islands," said the minister. 

He noted that the return of LIAT is not just a business venture, but a symbol of collective commitment to growth and prosperity to Caribbean tourism. 

The rebirth of the airline is aimed at enhancing connectivity and increasing visitor arrivals to the island and Minister Grant wished the airline continued success on future operations. 

“For the ministry of Tourism, DASPA, DDA anticipate that LIAT will be solid partner to boost visitor number to the World Creole Music Festival, therefore supporting Dominica tourism and cultural heritage. So, join me in wishing the airline a successful and prosperous journey ahead, may your wings carry the dreams and aspiration of our people to new heights, ”he added. 

LIAT 2020 emerged from a partnership between the government of Antigua and Barbuda and Nigerian Airline- Air Peace Limited and was the brainchild of Prime Minister Gaston Browne. 

Director of LIAT operations- Dr Arthur Senhouse also expressed happiness with the partnership and added that this has become possible with the order of PM Browne to make sure that they register a brand-new airline LIAT 2020 limited. 

He cited that the process took a lot of work, a long journey which was supported by the main shareholder Air Peace to bring this moment to fruition. “Based on that, we also have the full support of Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit who publicly announced his support for this venture.” 

He also thanked all the parties involved who helped establish this partnership with Dominica and said that this was great as these parties have helped them to get the certificate of operation into the country in time for them to conduct the flight. 

LIAT announced the service of the flights with the starting fare of US$999 and noted that this is aimed at bringing new air connections in the region. 

Currently, the airline is operating service for Saint Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda on regular basis following its return to the skies in the first week of August 2024. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

CARICOM youth ambassadors at the opening ceremony for the CYAP Orientation and Capacity Building Workshop.
Uncategorised

CARICOM emphasises success in youth development

Saturday, 31st August 2024

Uncategorised

New Grenada boutique hotel slated for spring 2018 opening

Saturday, 31st August 2024

©Camilla Turner
Uncategorised

Two from Dominica missing after London tower inferno

Saturday, 31st August 2024

Uncategorised

Countries to advance diplomacy, bilateral agreements at CARICOM heads mee...

Saturday, 31st August 2024

Uncategorised

ECCB encourages public to be calm, patient as it reviews Republic Bank's...

Saturday, 31st August 2024

????????????????????????????????????
Uncategorised

Guyana’s Airports Closure to International Flights Extended to May 1st

Saturday, 31st August 2024

African Green Monkeys, Green Iguanas are on a surge, threatening agriculture & economy
Uncategorised

African Green Monkeys, Green Iguanas are on a surge, threatening agricult...

Saturday, 31st August 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

The cruise will arrive on August 13 as a symbol of the sea

Saturday, 31st August 2024