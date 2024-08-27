LIAT 2020 unveils new route, set to operate direct flights to Dominica

LIAT 2020 invited the passengers to book their flights, and the reservation has opened for those looking to experience Dominica’s tunning landscapes.

Roseau, Dominica: LIAT 2020 is all set to operate direct service of flights to Dominica from Antigua and Barbuda with the launch of the new route. Starting at US$999 plus tax, the flight fare has been unveiled as the airline will return to its previous routes for commencing the regional air connectivity.

LIAT 2020 invited the passengers to book their flights, and the reservation has opened for those looking to experience Dominica’s tunning landscapes. It will enhance the connection between the tourism industry of Dominica and LIAT 2020.

The air carrier was re-launched after the closure of LIAT 1974 as the airline failed to get the business due to the COVID pandemic. With the help of AirPeace – a Nigerian based company, the government of Antigua and Barbuda launched LIAT 2020 as most of the investment was made by the company.

After fulfilling all procedures and protocols, the airline managed to receive the AOC and returned to the skies for the commencement of the commercial operations in the first week of August 2024.

The first flight was landed at VC Bird International Airport by operating the direct service from Saint Lucia. An inauguration ceremony was hosted to welcome the airline in the presence of the government officials of Antigua and Barbuda including Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

PM Browne welcomed the airline and said that the company is the symbol of regional unity as it provides direct service in the Caribbean region. LIAT 2020 will also expand its service to several other Caribbean nation as it is aiming to enhance its footprints in the North American market.

LIAT 2020 also unveiled the schedule of the flights from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Saint Lucia. The flights operate from Antigua to Saint Lucia and then Saint Lucia to Barbados with the retuning service.

The aircraft including 301 and 302 are being used to operate the direct flight service on the route with different departure and arrival times.