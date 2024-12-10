Nominations for 82nd Golden Globe Awards Revealed for 2025 edition

Every year, the Golden Globe Awards are presented for excellence in international film and television.

Nominations for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe were announced morning of December 9 during a press conference with Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut at the Beverly Hilton.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will be held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles and are set to air on January 5, 2025 at 8p.m. ET on CBS with streaming available on Paramount+ in America.

This year’s award ceremony will be organized by Dick Clark Productions while the show will be produced by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment (WCE).

Nominations for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards

There are 27 award categories and nominees for some of them are:

The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part 2, Nickel Boys, and September 5 are among the films nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama in the film category.

Anora, Challengers, Wicked, The Substance, Emilia Perez, and A Real Pain are among the films nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Best Motion Picture – Animated, nominees are Flow, Inside Out 2, Moana 2, Memoir of a Snail, and The Wild Robot.

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama nominees are, Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), Angelina Jolie (Maria), Nicole Kidman (Babygirl), Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door), Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here), and Kate Winslet (Lee).

Nominees for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama are Adrian Brody (The Brutalist), Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Daniel Craig (Queer), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fieness (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice).

Few other award categories include Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Best Motion Picture – Non English Language, Best Director – Motion Picture, Best Screenplay – Motion Picture, Best Original Song – Motion Picture, Best Television Series – Drama and many more.

About Golden Globe Awards

The annual award ceremony has been held since 1944 to honor artists for their work and has been a major part of the film industry’s award season.

The Golden Globe Foundation, which represents international journalists who have covered the American Entertainment industry, organizes this award ceremony.

Golden Globes were not held in 2007-2008 due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) Strike.

Criteria for nominations

The movie/series should be released between January 1 and December 31 and the film should be at-least 70 minutes long.

For foreign films, more than 51% of the movie should be in a language other than English and does not necessarily need to be released in America.

Actors both male and female must be a part of at-least 6 episodes in a TV series to be nominated in any category.

Previous Golden Globe Awards

· 1st Golden Globe Award – January 20, 1944

· 14th Golden Globe Award – February 28, 1957

· 66th Golden Globe Award – January 11, 2009

· 69th Golden Globe Award – January 15, 2012