1923 prequel of Yellowstone by Taylor Sheridan returns for season 2 on February 23, 2025

1923 is an American TV series that serves as a prequel to Yellowstone and sequel to the series 1883, first premiered on Paramount+ on December 18, 2022.

The much awaited prequel of Yellowstone is finally returning for a 1923 season 2 on Paramount+ on February 23, 2025.

Taylor Sheridan, an actor, writer, producer, and director who has written several award-winning screenplays like Sicario and Hell or High Water, is the creator of the series 1923, 1883 and Yellowstone.

The second season will continue the Dutton family’s story as they face challenges in the early 20th century like prohibition, drought, and the Great Depression.

Comments like “I am waiting”, “Best of the Yellowstone timeline stories”, and “The best show is finally returning with season 2” are flooding social media by fans who have been waiting for season 2 of the show.

First-look of the show

The show’s second season first teaser-trailer were two short clips that were released on December 5, 2024, giving us a sneak-peak of what season 2 might be all about.

The teaser showed Jacob and Cara, the lead characters of the show at Dutton ranch, protecting their land from harsh winter and new challenges.

The teaser started with Jacob’s voice and gave quick shots of some Dutton family members like Cara, Spencer, and Alexandra.

The trailer was action-packed with shootout scenes, a horseback chase, and fight scenes while it also revealed new characters.

The show will continue with themes like survival, power, loyalty, and legacy along with a dark, intense and suspenseful tone.

The storyline for 1923 season 2

The season 2 of 1923 will be all about the Dutton family fighting the powerful and influential Whitfield family who want to take over their Yellowstone ranch.

Spencer Dutton continues his travels in Africa, where he gets trapped in a complex web of danger and betrayal and has to make some tough choices with far-reaching consequences.

Cara Dutton, with all her experience and knowledge, will try to protect the ranch and the Dutton family’s legacy from politics and family dynamics.

Cast and characters

The main cast of the show includes Harrison Ford (Jacob Dutton), Helen Mirren (Cara Dutton), Brandon Sklenar (Spencer Dutton), and Darren Mann (Jack Dutton).

1923 cast Aminah Nieves, Brian Geraghty, Sebastian Roche, Jennifer Ehle, and Marley Shelton, along with some other cast members from season 1 will return for 1923 season 2.

Some new cast members will be part of the show’s second season like Jennifer Carpenter, Janet Montgomery, and Augustus Prew.

Production of season 2

The show was renewed for a second season in 2023 but production for it was delayed due to strikes by the writers and actors.

The filming was originally scheduled to start in June 2023 and set to release in 2024 but due to the strikes, the show was filmed in 2024 and is now set to release on February 23, 2025.

No specific filming location was mentioned officially but it is likely to continue in Montana and in other locations.