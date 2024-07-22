Horrific incident: 12-year-old girl kills cousin over iPhone dispute

Tennessee, United States: In a horrific incident, a 12-year-old girl in Tennessee killed her eight-year-old cousin's sister over an argument over an iPhone. The reports stated that the girl had been charged with murder after she smothered her cousin during the night as the younger girl was sleeping.



According to a relative, both the girls had an argument over iPhone following which the elder one became really furious. The incident took place on July 15 in Humboldt, Tennessee, and was captured clearly on a security camera inside the bedroom that they were sharing that day.



The CCTV footage shows the older female using bedding to suffocate her sister while the younger one was sleeping in the top bunk, said Gibson District Attorney Frederick Agee.



In addition to this, Agee also confirmed that after the child died, the 12-year-old cleaned up the victim and repositioned her body to make everyone think that she was still sleeping.



Following the incident, a relative confirmed that the girls had been arguing over an iPhone after coming from out of two to stay in Tennessee with their grandmother.



The police officials have stated that the accused minor has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence after the authorities secured the CCTV footage on Wednesday.



Agee further mentioned in a statement that he considers this to be one of the most disturbing violent acts that has been committed by either an adult or juvenile.



He also said that he would petition a judge to prosecute the minor, who turns 13 later this month, in the adult court, which would make the sentence somewhat lengthier, increasing the chances of her being sentenced to proper punishment for murder.



The incident has shocked the people living near the house, with several saying that the generation is too evil and smart to be considered minors and that their actions are not like that of children nowadays.