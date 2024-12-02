Ryan Bingham’s character Colby Mayfield dies in recent episode of Yellowstone, leaving fans mourning

The episode titled “Counting Coup,” aired on Paramount Network on December 1 and has sparked a wave of emotions among the fans.

Yellowstone’s latest episode 12 of season 5 part 2 has left the fans in shock with the death of their favorite character Colby Mayfield.

The episode titled “Counting Coup” and was aired on Paramount Network on December 1 and has left the fans feeling various emotions throughout the episode.

Colby Mayfield, who was a fan-favorite character, died during a scene in which he sacrificed himself to save Carter, a teenage boy taken in by Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

This scene was so intense and emotional that it left the fans sad and heartbroken.

Ryan Bingham who played Colby Mayfield has been part of the Yellowstone cast since season 1, leaving fans wondering the reason behind the character’s sudden death.

Reactions from fans and cast members

Fans of both the actor and the show have taken to the social media expressing their sadness over the character’s death while praising the actor for his great acting skills.

“Heart wrenching! Colby’s death made me cry more than John’s” wrote one fan on Facebook. “I’m still trying to process what just happened” wrote another on Twitter/X.

Cast members have also reacted to Colby’s death, paying tribute to the actor Ryan Bingham for his phenomenal performance throughout the series.

How his death will impact the show’s future episodes

Colby’s death will have significant impact on the future episodes of this season of Yellowstone especially on the characters close to Colby.

His death will change the show in many ways including an end to possible relationship between Teeter and Colby who admitted their love for each other on a phone call in the beginning of the episode.

Colby Mayfield in Yellowstone Rip accuses Carter that it was his fault that Colby died as Carter didn’t get rid of the horse that killed Colby, making Carter feel guilt and responsibility of his death.

Teeter mourns Colby on horseback and says that Colby was a cowboy and suffering is a part of the job.

Beth shows a soft side and comforts both Rip and Carter telling them to honor Colby’s death.

Will the show move on to the next season

Now that the show killed one of fans' most favorite characters in the possibly last season of Yellowstone, it leaves fans questioning will the show have a next season or will this be the final one.

Colby’s death raised many questions among fans about the future of the show: Will the Dutton family be able to recover from the loss of Colby’s death, How will Carter, the boy saved by Colby’s sacrifice, cope with the guilt of feeling responsible for his death, and the most important question: Will the show be able to move on without one of its most beloved character?

While there is no official announcement whether this is Yellowstone’s final season or if the show will have one more season, the fans are speculating how the show will move forward.

Fans are assuming various plots and twists that can happen in the final 4 episodes of season 5.

Yellowstone

It is an American TV series created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, premiering its first season on June 20, 2018, on Paramount Network.

The series follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, commonly known as Yellowstone as they struggle to protect the ranch from land developers and politicians.

The show explores various themes like loyalty, power, and property-ownership.

The show’s previous seasons were released and concluded on:-

· Season 1 – June 20, 2018 – August 22, 2018

· Season 2 – June 19, 2019 – August 28 – 2019

· Season 3 – June 21, 2020 – August 23, 2020

· Season 4 – November 7, 2021 – January 2, 2022

· Season 5 Part 1 - November 13, 2022 - January 1, 2023

· Season 5 Part 2 - November 10, 2024 - December 15, 2024