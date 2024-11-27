Joey Graziadei, Jenna Johnson takes the Mirrorball Trophy: Dancing with the Stars season 33
The other participants competing against each other were Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, and Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold.
Wednesday, 27th November 2024
Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) season 33 concluded with its finale on November 26, 2024 with Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson emerging as the winners of the show.
The other participants competing against each other were Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, and Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold.
What is Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars (dwts) is an American TV show in which celebrities are paired with professional ballroom dancers.
The couples compete with each other to get higher points from judges and more votes from the audience.
DWTS is an American version of British Dance show, Strictly Come Dancing and was first aired on ABC on June 1, 2005.
THE WINNERS AND NEW CHAMPIONS OF DANCING WITH THE STARS ARE…— The DWTS Report (@dwtsreport) November 27, 2024
JOEY GRAZIADEI AND JENNA JOHNSON#DWTS pic.twitter.com/5lpWL4QKNa
Celebrities like Joey Graziadei (American tv personality), Chandler Kinney (American actress and singer), Ilona Maher (American rugby player) were paired with professional ballroom dancers and competed against each other for the Mirrorball Trophy.
Where to watch DWTS
The Dancing with the Stars season 33 was premiered on ABC (American Broadcasting Company) is an American television network broadcasting a wide range of programs like news, reality tv shows, sports, etc.
This season of dwts was also aired live on Disney+ for audiences living in other countries where ABC is not available.
The show airs on Tuesday nights from 8p.m. to 10p.m. eastern time.
How to vote for DWTS
Audience had the power to choose the winner by voting for their favourite pair.
The voting was done online through dwts official website by logging in with the ABC account or during the live broadcast, audience could text the number appearing on the screen with the name of the dancer they want to vote for.
One individual could vote upto 10 times per voting method only during the live broadcast.
Dancing with the Stars 2024
The show was premiered on September 17, 2024 and was concluded on November 26, 2024.
DWTS season 33 was hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro (American actor and comedian) and Julianne Hough (American actress and dancer)
Rosie Perez (American actress) and Gene Simmons (American musician) appeared as special guest judges during themed nights on the show.
Special Episodes and Themed Nights
The show’s 8th episode marked the 500th episode for the show which was celebrated by couples reinterpreting famous dances and by doing an Instant Dance Challenge.
Themed nights included themes like Soul Train Night, Hair Metal Night, and Personal Anthems to show diverse dance styles and music genres.
Dancing with the Stars Finale 2024
The finale of dwts 2024 was aired on November 26 for three hours drom 8p.m. both on ABC and Disney+.
The season’s finale featured 5 couples, each performing a redemption dance and a freestyle routine dance.
The judges’ points were combined with audience votes from the previous week and from this week to choose the winner.
The finalists included:
- Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson
- Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong
- Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten
- Danny Amendola and Witney Carson
- Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold
Stephen Nedoroscik went from helping deliver a medal for the United States at the Olympics to a perfect dance with his teammates in the Dancing with the Stars finale with Rylee Arnold. You’ll get chills watching this. #DWTS #DWTSFinale pic.twitter.com/dlKwzzDpij— Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) November 27, 2024
DWTS Winner 2024
The show’s winner were Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson who won the Mirrorball Trophy.
They performed on Unstoppable by Sia using Redemption Paso Doble dance style and also performed a freestyle dance to the song Lose Yourself by Eminem.
The runner-ups of the show were:
- 2nd place - Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten
- 3rd place - Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong
- 4th place - Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold
- 5th place - Danny Amendola and Witney Carson
Previous dwts seasons
- Season 1 aired on June 1, 2005 was won by American actress and model, Kelly Monaco.
- Season 6 celebrated the show’s 100th episode on May 6, 2008.
- Season 11 marked the show’s 200th episode on October 25, 2010.
- The show reached its 300th episode during season 16 on April 30, 2013.
- The show premiered on March 20, 2017, marked the show’s 400th episode during season 24.
- Season 20 celebrated the show’s 10th anniversary with a special episode premiered on April 28, 2015.
- 31st season of DWTS was the first season to air
Latest
- Antigua and Barbuda transforming with innovative steps for g...
-
Barbados: Young golfer Emily Odwin secures 2nd place at WALA...
-
Belize: Man found guilty of raping 8-year-old 14 years after...
-
Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls secures 61-53 victory over England,...
-
Taylor Swift crowned 2nd greatest Pop Star of 21st Century b...
Related Articles
Wednesday, 27th November 2024
Wednesday, 27th November 2024
Wednesday, 27th November 2024
Wednesday, 27th November 2024
Wednesday, 27th November 2024
Wednesday, 27th November 2024
Wednesday, 27th November 2024
Wednesday, 27th November 2024