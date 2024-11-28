Thanksgiving 2024: America celebrates gratitude with traditions, safety tips, global insights

Thanksgiving is celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of November.

United States is celebrating their Thanksgiving this year on November 28, 2024 and the day that is celebrated as a national holiday.

It marks a time for the families to gather together, eat dinner, watch football, and express their gratitude for each other and for a great harvest and blessings.

It is often celebrated with a large meal that usually includes roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

Thanksgiving 2024 in America

This year, America celebrates thanksgiving on November 28, 2024.

Thanksgiving in America Most of the locations will be open between 7 a.m. to 3p.m.

Some of the locations opened on thanksgiving this year are:-

· CVS – open with typical hours

· Dollar General - open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

· Giant Eagle – open from 7a.m. to 3p.m.

· Meijer – open from 6a.m. to 5p.m.

· Stater Bros - open from 6a.m. to 5p.m.

Other stores like Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Walgreens, Costco, and Home Deport will remain close on thanksgiving this year.

Thanksgiving Safety Tips

There are several safety tips to be kept in mind during the holiday season to ensure the safety of everyone indulging and celebrating this special day.

Some cooking safety tips for thanksgiving are:-

· Defrost turkey in cold water or microwave but not at room temperature.

· Cook the turkey at an internal temperature of 165°F.

· Use food thermometer to ensure turkey is cooked at a safe temperature and isn’t raw.

Some fire safety tips are:-

· Stay in the kitchen when frying or boiling.

· Use oven mitts to handle hot dishes and pans.

· Keep children away from the cooking area.

· Keep a fire extinguisher nearby.

Some travel safety tips are:-

· Check weather forecast and road conditions before so as to not drive irrationally.

· Drive slowly, wear seatbelts and avoid any type of distraction.

History of American Thanksgiving

The first thanksgiving in America was celebrated in 1621 in Plymouth, Massachusetts when Pilgrims shared a harvest feast.

This was officially recognised as a public holiday in 1863 by then President Abraham Lincoln during the civil war.

Modern Day Celebrations

Now, thanksgiving is celebrated with many communities taking part in charitable activities like volunteering at shelters or organizing food trucks for the needy.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual parade in New York City is a tradition featuring performances, fireworks and a festive atmosphere.

Thanksgiving parade in America is celebrated on a huge level The parade took place between 8:30a.m. - 12p.m. EST this year.

Celebrity thanksgiving traditions

Everyone enjoys celebrating thanksgiving and celebrities are no exception to it who add their own spice to the celebration.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade usually play karaoke at their thanksgiving celebrations.

Blake Lively in an interview with Us Weekly said that she plans to eat, relax and do nothing while cooking an entire 12 – course meal on thanksgiving.

Sheryl Crow, a country singer in the interview jokingly mentioned that she along with her family get together, eat and nap all day.

Thanksgiving in other countries

While America celebrates thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November, Canada celebrates thanksgiving on the second Monday in October.

Germany celebrates Erntedankfest (thanksgiving) on the first Sunday in October.

Japan’s Labor Thanksgiving Day (Kinro Kansha no Hi) is celebrated on November 23rd each year.

Korea celebrates Chuseok (Harvest Moon Festival) on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month (usually in September or October) to give thanks for the harvest.