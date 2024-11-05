American Airlines celebrates 20 years of connecting Miami to St Kitts and Nevis

American Airlines celebrated 20 years of non-stop service from Miami to St Kitts and Nevis.



To commemorate the service, the Tourism Ministry organized a short ceremony at the Kayan Jet Lounge followed by a special address of Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew.



Prime Minister Terrance Drew said that for two decades American Airlines has been pivotal in linking the Federation to key markets.



The tourism officials also expressed their appreciation to the international air carrier for maintaining the longstanding relationship.



The ceremony took place on November 4, 2024 and marked a significant milestone in the partnership between St Kitts and Nevis and the airline carrier.



Members of the cabinet including Agriculture Minister Samal Duggins, Foreign Affairs Minister Denzil Douglas and others joined the reception ceremony.



The reception was held at the lounge soon after the American Airline flight landed at the RLB International Airport. The arrival was also marked by cultural performances followed by a cake cutting ceremony at the lounge.



While sharing glimpses of the event on his official Facebook account, Minister Douglas outlined, “Today, November 4, 2024 American Airlines celebrates 20 years of non-stop service from Miami to St. Kitts, marking a significant milestone in the partnership between the Federation and the Airline.”





Notably, the airline has witnessed an increase in demand among travellers seeking to travel between St Kitts and Miami which is why it shifter from a smaller aircraft to a larger on its daily Miami-St Kitts route which is the Airbus A321neo over the regular daily Boeing 737-800. This flight has a total of 196 seats while the 737 carries 172 seats, signalling an upward trend in the demand.



The daily flight of the air carrier on this route departs from Miami at 10:26 am and arrived in St Kitts at 2:36 pm, bringing hundreds of people every day and contributing to the overall economy. The round trip on this route costs around $630 of economy class, providing much affordable options to individuals seeking to travel between the two destinations.