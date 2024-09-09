American Airlines lands in St Kitts amid staging of CPL match at Warner Park

The view was shared by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew from the stadium as he visited to support SKN Patriots for the game against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

St Kitts and Nevis: American Airlines landed at St Kitts and Nevis amid the match of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League that was taking place at Warner Park in Basseterre. The view was shared by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew from the stadium as he visited to support SKN Patriots for the game against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

He was accompanied by his wife Diani Jimesha Prince at the cricket ground on Sunday morning for the match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. It was the last game of the Patriots at home in which they secured defeat by 2 wickets from the hands of the Falcons.

American Airlines landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport for its regular and direct service to the country on Sunday morning. The daily service of the airline from John F Kennedy International Airport was seen providing beautiful views to the travellers.

Prime Minister Drew with his wife was seen cheering for the team and the players for their performance on the home ground. He also extended wishes to Kittitian Mikyle Louis for his powerful knock of 63 runs in the game as Patriots went for the batting in the first inning.

Due to the half-century from Louis, SKN Patriots managed to put 153 runs on the board despite the earlier and regular fall of wickets. He expressed delight and said that it was exceptional to see their homegrown players performing exceptionally at the national stage.

He extended greetings and noted, ”Congrats to Mikyle Louis, who put on a stunning performance making 63 runs. It’s certainly a moment of immense pride to see our homegrown player perform exceedingly well at such a high level.”

St Kitts and Nevis hosted five matches of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Warner Park Cricket Ground and secured the massive arrival of the tourists from across the globe. Several passengers have arrived from the US, UK and Europe to witness the thrilling matches of the CPL that were held in the Federation.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lost five matches in a row and stood at the bottom in the points table at the game. Prime Minister Drew also visited Antigua and Barbuda for the first match which was held between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and SKN Patriots on August 29, 2024.

He extended wishes to the team for their first victory and lauded them for their performances. SKN Patriots won its first-ever and the only trophy for CPL in 2021.