Caribbean Airlines grounds flights due to adverse weather conditions

The flight disruptions comes as a Tropical Storm is moving towards the Caribbean and is anticipated to cause severe impacts to the small island nations.

Caribbean Airlines has announced cancellation of several flights across the Caribbean because of the adverse weather expected on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. These include all fights to and from Trinidad, Antigua, St Kitts and St Maarten.

While updating the travelers, the airline outlined, “Caribbean Airlines advises of the cancellation of the following flights to/from Trinidad, Antigua and St. Kitts due to adverse weather expected on Tuesday August 13, 2024.”

“Due to the closure of the Princess Juliana International Airport, St. Maarten, all flights to and from St. Maarten are canceled for Tuesday, August 13, 2024,” it further added.

The canceled flights for Tuesday, August 13, are as follows:

BW280 – Trinidad to Antigua, Antigua to St Kitts

BW281 – St Kitts to Antigua, Antigua to Trinidad

BW416 – Trinidad to St Maarten, Barbados to St Maarten, St Maarten to Kingston

BW417 – Kingston to St Maarten, St Maarten to Barbados, St Maarten to Trinidad

Meanwhile, the flights to and from St Maarten have been diverted to new routes. The Caribbean Airlines stated that the flight BW416 will now move on Trinidad-Barbados-Jamaica route. This flight will depart Trinidad at 7 30 am and will leave Barbados at 9:25 am.

Flight BW417 will now move on the Jamaica-Barbados-Trinidad route. This flight will depart Jamaica at 3 pm and will leave Barbados at 8:30 pm.

The airline stated that the affected passengers will be re-accommodated on the next available services.

Also, the passengers whose plans have been impacted by these flight disruptions, the airline said that these individuals can rebook without change fees, subject to the following conditions:

Waiver of all fees for tickets which will be rebooked in the same cabin

Passengers may be rebooked on any service up to September 14, 2024, with no penalty

All changes must be made through the Caribbean Airlines Call Centre or at a Caribbean Airlines Ticket Office

As of now, several islands including Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda are experiencing heavy rainfall brought by the potential storm Ernesto.