Flood Warning issued for Dominica as TS Ernesto approaches bringing heavy rains

Dominica: As Tropical Storm Ernesto is on the move, heading slightly north of West, the Office of Disaster Management of Dominica has issued a Flood Warning for the island, which will remain in effect until 6 pm today (August 13, 2024).



According to the information, the warning comes in effect because of the potential tropical storm which at present is located near 15.1N 55.6W and about 380 miles east of Dominica. The system has been bringing significant rainfall since yesterday morning in different parts of the island.



The rain is expected to fall over the next 24 to 48 hours on the island nation with the weather experts forecasting 2 to 6 inches of rain, with higher amounts possible in elevated areas.



Also, the hurricane hunter data shows that while the storm's center remains somewhat disorganized, all tropical storm force winds are currently north of the center.



It has also been reported that Tropical Storm Ernesto is traveling generally toward the West at 26 mph. The system is expected to strengthen later tonight as it approaches the islands, which will bring heavy rain and wind to Guadeloupe and the Leeward Islands tonight into tomorrow morning.



The forecasters have also predicted that gradual strengthening of the storm is also expected as it moves quickly towards the North and the USVI and Puerto Rico which will be impacted late Tuesday night into Wednesday.



Moreover, the Office of Disaster Management of Dominica also noted that rivers, streams, gutters and ravines may overflow which could cause localised flooding while heavy rainfall could trigger landslides and falling rocks and people can also expect ponding on roads and bridges, making it necessary to avoid flooded or vulnerable areas.

While urging the public to take precautions, the Office also provided several flood safety tips, which are as follows: