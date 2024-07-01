Hurricane Beryl: Winds in Dominica strong enough to move vehicles

At present, the hurricane is impacting Carriacou, Grenadines and Grenada with sustained winds of up to 150 mph or 240 km per hour.

As Category 4 Hurricane Beryl is approaching towards the Windward Islands at a rapid pace, Dominica is feeling the full force of the winds it is causing. According to the sources, the winds are so strong that they are even pushing vehicles, including trucks across the island.

At present, the hurricane is impacting Carriacou, Grenadines and Grenada with sustained winds of up to 150 mph or 240 km per hour. The strong winds along with heavy rainfall in these islands are forcing people to stay indoors and protect themselves from the adverse impacts.

Several videos online show the disastrous impacts that this major hurricane is bringing to the Caribbean region.

While Tropical Storm Watch for Dominica has been discontinued as of 8 am on July 1, 2024, heavy winds continue to hit the island due to which a flood watch remains in place. The recent updates also state that the island is experiencing heavy rainfall, which is causing a flood-like situation.

A local resident working at the Cable Car site shared videos showcasing the adverse impacts, including significant rainfall and strong winds, causing the rain to fall in the right direction.

It is to be noted that despite being several miles away from Beryl and not being directly on its path, several organizations in Dominica have shut down their work and sent the workers back to their homes to ensure everyone’s safety and security.

Dominica is implementing several other measures to fight against hurricanes or tropical storms in the future as well.

The Government of Dominica, along with the officials from the Ministry of National Security, has worked excellently since the hurricane was formed, including the unveiling of emergency shelters in every area of the island.