Dominica issues Tropical Weather Alert #2 as Storm Ernesto forms

The Dominica Meteorological Services has issued a Tropical Weather Alert #2 as of 8 am on Sunday. The officials reported that they are monitoring a system located around 1000 miles east of the island and the Lesser Antilles.



It is also being reported by the forecasters that the system has a high chance of formation within the next 48 hours.





The Met Services outlined, “At 6:30 A.M Sunday, a broad area of disturbance Invest 98 (AL98) was located in the North Atlantic Basin approximately 950 miles SE of Dominica and traveling WNW (280 degrees) at around 15- 20 MPH. Given the current conditions Tropical Storm Ernesto could develop over the next 48 hours.”



In addition to this, the officials also reported that tropical storm conditions are therefore possible around Dominica and areas further North starting Tuesday into Wednesday. There is also a possibility of the storm passing to the North of Dominica resulting with little to no impact on the island.



Meanwhile, more accurate forecast will be forthcoming early on Monday. Once the TS clears the area around Dominica, it could develop further and strengthen as it approaches Haiti and Puerto Rico Wednesday into Thursday.



The current model information is depicting that the center of the system is projected to pass north o Dominica overnight Monday to Tuesday.



During this time, the weather experts anticipated that wind speeds will potentially remain between 30 to 45 mph while rainfall will total between 2 to 6 inchhes over 24 hours. Also, the seas will remain moderate to rough having waves of 2m to 3.5m.



As of now, the weather in Dominica is relatively dry, but low level moisture trailing a tropical wave could bring brief showers. The residents could expect a low concentration of dust haze in the coming days and those with respiratory sensitivities should continue to take necessary precautions, advised the Met Office.



The Office further mentioned that a tropical storm watch or warning could be issued within 24 hours while the flood alerts and marine advisories will be in place for Tuesday.



In addition to this, the National Hurricane Center is also monitoring this tropical wave in the central tropical Atlantic and is advising Dominica and the northern Lesser Antilles to stay informed and start preparations as the system approaches, with increasing wave heights expected.