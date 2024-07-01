Dominica unveils list of emergency shelters as Hurricane Beryl approaches

The Government has opened several shelters to accommodate hundreds and thousands of people in times of adverse weather conditions anticipated to be brought by the Category 3 Hurricane.

Dominica: As forecasters continue to predict that Hurricane Beryl will strike the Windward Islands today, bringing destructive winds as well as flooding rainfall, the Government of Dominica has released the list of emergency shelters.

The Government has opened several shelters to accommodate hundreds and thousands of people in times of adverse weather conditions anticipated to be brought by the Category 3 Hurricane.

As of 5:02 am this morning, Hurricane Beryl’s eye was observed just northeast of Tobago, while Dominica continued to experience heavy rainfall with light winds.

The list of Hurricane Shelters across Dominica is as follows:

District – South West

Loubiere – Loubiere Resource Centre

Bath Estate – Roseau Primary School

Silver Lake – Apartment Building

Goodwill – Goodwill Pentecostal Church (downstairs), Goodwill Primary School

Fond Cole – Fond Cole Community Centre

Tarish Pit – Community/Resource Centre

Kings Hill – Kingshill Baptiste Church

Conchrane – Cochrane Old Government School

Gutter – James Mcdowell Community Centre

Roseau Central – Petite Savenne Primary (Formerly old teachers training college) Bath Estate

Yam Piece – Yampiece Community Centre

Stock farm – Dominica State College

Pottersville – Goodwill Parish Hall

Pointe Michel – Community Centre

Soufriere: Christian Union church, Soufriere village council building, Soufriere Primary school

Scotts Head: Old Primary School

Gallion: Private Homes Shelter Coordinator, House of Garvin Xavier, House Of Michael Gregoire, House Of Primrose Junkere, House Of Laura Blanc

Giraudel: Consumer Co-Operative Building

Eggleston: Eggleston Pavillion, Eggleston Old Primary School

Morne Prosper: Morne Prosper Primary School, Quahal Yahweh Church

Wotten Waven: Wotten Waven Primary School

Newton: Newton Primary School

Trafalgar: Trafalgar Community Center,Trafalgar Primary School

Laudat: Laudat Old Government School

District – South

Grand Bay – Pierre Charles Secondary School, Community Centre, Grand Bay Youth Centre, Grand Bay Seventh Day Adventist Church

Tete Morne – Community Resource Centre

Bagatelle – Primary School, Baptiste Church

Bellevue Chopin – Community Centre

District – South Eastern

Grand Fond – Grand Fond Primary School, Grand Fond Apartment B Complex

Laplaine – Coutriere’s Hall

Boetica – Boetica Sewing House

Delices – Primary School

Riviere Cyrique – Ibex Building

Morne Jaune – Primary School (Upper Section)

District – East

San Sauveur – House of Valentine Stoute

Kalinago Territory:

Sineku – Sineku Resource Centre, Sineku Pre School

Crayfish River – Pre-School

Bataca – Church of the Nazarene

Castle Bruce – Castle Bruce Regional Shelter

Dipax/Tranto – Dipax Pilgrim Holiness Church

Atkinson – Atkinson Resource Centre

District – North Eastern

Marigot – Council building, Methodist church, Methodist pre-school, W.S.stevens primary school

Concord – Concord primary school,(‘Preschool near primary school )

Wesley-Christian union church, SDA church

Woodford hill-Baptisite church, Primary School, SDA church

Calibishie-Resource centre

District – North

Paix Bouche – Primary School (lower floor), Resource Centre

Dos D’ane – Primary School

Bense – Primary School (lower floor), Resource Centre – downstairs

Anse Sol Dat – House of Justinpher Charles (downstairs)

Vieille Case – Community Centre

Thibaud – House of May Honore, House of Andrew Augustine

Portsmouth – Portsmouth Secondary School

Glanvillia – Community Centre

Capuchin – Capuchin Resource Centre

Clifton – Primary School

Cottage – Community Centre

Savanne Paille – Primary School

Penville (upper) – Primary School (lower floor), SDA Church

Penville (lower) – Resource Centre