Dominica unveils list of emergency shelters as Hurricane Beryl approaches
Monday, 1st July 2024
Dominica: As forecasters continue to predict that Hurricane Beryl will strike the Windward Islands today, bringing destructive winds as well as flooding rainfall, the Government of Dominica has released the list of emergency shelters.
The Government has opened several shelters to accommodate hundreds and thousands of people in times of adverse weather conditions anticipated to be brought by the Category 3 Hurricane.
As of 5:02 am this morning, Hurricane Beryl’s eye was observed just northeast of Tobago, while Dominica continued to experience heavy rainfall with light winds.
The list of Hurricane Shelters across Dominica is as follows:
District – South West
Loubiere – Loubiere Resource Centre
Bath Estate – Roseau Primary School
Silver Lake – Apartment Building
Goodwill – Goodwill Pentecostal Church (downstairs), Goodwill Primary School
Fond Cole – Fond Cole Community Centre
Tarish Pit – Community/Resource Centre
Kings Hill – Kingshill Baptiste Church
Conchrane – Cochrane Old Government School
Gutter – James Mcdowell Community Centre
Roseau Central – Petite Savenne Primary (Formerly old teachers training college) Bath Estate
Yam Piece – Yampiece Community Centre
Stock farm – Dominica State College
Pottersville – Goodwill Parish Hall
Pointe Michel – Community Centre
Soufriere: Christian Union church, Soufriere village council building, Soufriere Primary school
Scotts Head: Old Primary School
Gallion: Private Homes Shelter Coordinator, House of Garvin Xavier, House Of Michael Gregoire, House Of Primrose Junkere, House Of Laura Blanc
Giraudel: Consumer Co-Operative Building
Eggleston: Eggleston Pavillion, Eggleston Old Primary School
Morne Prosper: Morne Prosper Primary School, Quahal Yahweh Church
Wotten Waven: Wotten Waven Primary School
Newton: Newton Primary School
Trafalgar: Trafalgar Community Center,Trafalgar Primary School
Laudat: Laudat Old Government School
District – South
Grand Bay – Pierre Charles Secondary School, Community Centre, Grand Bay Youth Centre, Grand Bay Seventh Day Adventist Church
Tete Morne – Community Resource Centre
Bagatelle – Primary School, Baptiste Church
Bellevue Chopin – Community Centre
District – South Eastern
Grand Fond – Grand Fond Primary School, Grand Fond Apartment B Complex
Laplaine – Coutriere’s Hall
Boetica – Boetica Sewing House
Delices – Primary School
Riviere Cyrique – Ibex Building
Morne Jaune – Primary School (Upper Section)
District – East
San Sauveur – House of Valentine Stoute
Kalinago Territory:
Sineku – Sineku Resource Centre, Sineku Pre School
Crayfish River – Pre-School
Bataca – Church of the Nazarene
Castle Bruce – Castle Bruce Regional Shelter
Dipax/Tranto – Dipax Pilgrim Holiness Church
Atkinson – Atkinson Resource Centre
District – North Eastern
Marigot – Council building, Methodist church, Methodist pre-school, W.S.stevens primary school
Concord – Concord primary school,(‘Preschool near primary school )
Wesley-Christian union church, SDA church
Woodford hill-Baptisite church, Primary School, SDA church
Calibishie-Resource centre
District – North
Paix Bouche – Primary School (lower floor), Resource Centre
Dos D’ane – Primary School
Bense – Primary School (lower floor), Resource Centre – downstairs
Anse Sol Dat – House of Justinpher Charles (downstairs)
Vieille Case – Community Centre
Thibaud – House of May Honore, House of Andrew Augustine
Portsmouth – Portsmouth Secondary School
Glanvillia – Community Centre
Capuchin – Capuchin Resource Centre
Clifton – Primary School
Cottage – Community Centre
Savanne Paille – Primary School
Penville (upper) – Primary School (lower floor), SDA Church
Penville (lower) – Resource Centre
