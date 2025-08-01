2025-08-02 11:33:06
Wonder of the Seas brings nearly 7000 visitors to St Kitts, weekly cruise arrivals reach 15K+

Wonder of the Seas arrived from St Thomas carrying 6,988 passengers.

St Kitts and Nevis: The massive cruise Oasis Class cruise ship ‘Wonder of the Seas’ docked at St Kitts on Thursday, July 31, 2025. According to reports, approximately 7,000 visitors arrived at Port Zante, impressively boosting tourist numbers even during the off-season. 

Wonder of the Seas, the second largest in the Icon Class, arrived from St Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands with a total of 6,988 passengers.  

In addition to the nearly 7,000 passengers from the 'Wonder of the Seas', around 8,000 more passengers arrived on the island, bringing the total to over 15,000 cruise passengers visiting St Kitts within a week.  

Prime Minister Drew also lauded this number and noted, “Labour delivers again! Over 10,000 cruise passengers in one week in July in significant progress in the off-season. Jobs, jobs, jobs.” 

 

The tourism officials noted that it was a hectic day for taxi drivers, vendors, tour operators, restaurateurs as well as other persons involved in the tourism industry as most of the passengers disembarked and shopped for locally made handicraft, souvenirs, perfume and jewellery on Port Zante.  

Several of the passengers also went on organised and selected island tours and trails of St Kitts through taxis and the St Kitts Scenic Railway.  

Passengers reportedly made stops at the War Memorial, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Black Rocks, Romney Manor and Caribelle Batik, went sea and sun bathing on the popular beaches and walked around beautiful Basseterre stopping at places of interest including The Berkley Memorial at The Circus, the St. George's Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, Independence Square and Basseterre

The ship then departed in the afternoon and will be spending the next few days at sea and return to Cape Canaveral on August 3, 2025. 

As the cruise arrived in the island nation even during the off-season, the tourism officials said that this showcases the increasing presence of the country on the world map and its increasing fame among tourists.  

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

Monika Walker

