Breaking: All U.S. visas revoked for Grenada’s Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall

The meeting on August 19 was held between Grenada's Ambassador to the United States and a delegation from the US Department of State.

Grenada: The United States has taken a major step in support of eliminating forced labor by revoking all types of visas of Grenada’s Finance Minister, Dennis Cornwall. The visa cancellation was conveyed in Washington DC on August 19.

According to sources, this comes after Minister Cornwall’s alleged ties to the Cuban medical brigade issue. The meeting on August 19 took place between the Ambassador of Grenada to the United States and a delegation from the US Department of State.

Grenada’s Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall has become one of the first government officials in St. George’s, Grenada, to be directly impacted by Washington’s decision to sanction regional leaders over their ties to Cuba’s controversial medical brigade program.

Sources confirmed that the U.S. revoked all three of Cornwall visas that include his B1, B2, and A1 visas to the U.S., allegedly along with his visas the U.S. also withdrew his estranged wife’s Ophelia Cornwall visas.

Reportedly the Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell government has already been notified of the visa cancellations but they are yet to make a statement.

Speaking in the recent parliamentary seating Minister Cornwall expressed that he was willing to lose his U.S. visa in order to stand in solidarity with Cuba on the medical brigade.

The Cuban medical brigade is a longstanding program that was established by the Cuban government to send their doctors and medical professions to other countries, especially the developing countries to help out.

Although the brigade draws positive impacts on the recipient, it has attracted considerable controversies and criticism over alleged working conditions and treatment of the Cuban medical professionals.

As it is said that most of these doctors are usually forced by their government to go to these countries. Furthermore it is reported that the Cuban government chop a significant amount of the doctors salaries reportedly about 75 to 95 percent of their earnings.

The outreach program is known as Havana's medical outreach program where multiple doctors have reported mistreatment and abuses such as confiscation of passports and medical credentials, restrictions on their rights abroad, surveillance, strict curfews, and threats of repercussions if they leave the program.

Washington is accusing Cuba along with its partnering governments of Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean for going against human labour laws, and participating in a ‘forced labour scheme’ that takes advantage of the medical professionals without proper compensation as the doctors usually receive only about 35% of their earnings while the rest goes into the government's pockets.

Along with Cornwall who is in support of the Cuban Havana program is Foreign Minister Joseph Andall who also voiced his support for the medical outreach program.

Cornwall visa revocation is set to have practical consequences in the coming months as the Finance Minister will be restricted to attend World Bank meetings and International Monetary Fund (IMF), all which take part in the United States.