Leilani Andrews wins crown of 2024 Miss Lethem in Guyana

Guyana: The fourth delegate Leilani Andries on Saturday outshined five other contestants and won the crown of 2024 Miss Lethem. The event which took place on October 19 at the Tabtinga Sports Complex Ground in Guyana featured several segments on the basis of which the contestants were judged.



The pageant showcased the grace, beauty, and talent of six remarkable young ladies who are deeply passionate about the art of pageantry. The various segments of the pageant included the talent piece, sportswear, beach wear, career wear, and evening wear, which featured the contestants in various outfits wowing the judges with their overall looks and style.



According to the information, the 2024 Miss Lethem Pageant event attracted residents from local communities who came out in large numbers to support their representatives.



Delegate 5, Selina La Rose, was awarded the first runner-up trophy, while Delegate 3, Alice Clement, claimed the second runner-up position to complete the top three.



The queen was rewarded with a cash prize of $300,000 while the first runner up and second runner up received $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Leilani Andries (centre) with 1st runner up and 2nd runner up (PC - Facebook) Following the victory of Leilani Andries, the Mayor and Town Council Municipality of Lethem extended their congratulations to her and noted that the Lethem Town Council looks forward to working with her in the promotion of her community goals.



“Congratulations also to the second and third place winners, and a big thank you to the other contestants who proudly represented their communities," shared the Lethem Town Council.



Andries is a 19 year old Pharmacist and wanted to set an example for the younger women like herself. She was sponsored by Visionary Trucking Service and she is currently employed at the Latin Regional Hospital as a pharmacy assistant.



“I entered as Miss Latham 2024 pageant because I would like to be an example for younger women like myself,” outlined the queen.



Before the pageant, the delegates for the Ms Lethem Pageant 2024 also made courtesy call visits to various government offices within the Lethem municipality. This initiative aimed to foster relationships and promote the pageant while showcasing the talents and aspirations of the delegates.



Other contestants of the pageant were 17 year old Alice Clement who resides in Calvert City and her platform was based on domestic violence.



She was sponsored by JR Ranch and the reason she said she joined the pageant is because she believe being an ambassador of the town is one of her destinies.



The 2nd contestant was 22-year-old Fayona Antone, and she is a medical laboratory technician attached to Latham Regional Hospital. Anton noted, “I entered this pageant because I have witnessed others before me become ambassadors and am able to advocate for different issues that will surround our community in the future.” She further said that she aspires to upgrade herself and help others in the healthcare system.



The 3rdcontestant 18 year old Selina La Rose and her platform was women empowerment. She was sponsored by Champions Choice and she recently became intrigued by pageantry and wanted to be an example to support and empower the young girls.



The next contestant was 18 years old Maressa Lowe who is currently living in Latham and was sponsored by Sheriff Security. Her aspiration is to become a registered nurse because helping others is one of her passions.



It is to be noted that the Lethem Town Celebrations take place annually to mark the town's official recognition as a Municipality. This year's theme is "Shaping Lethem's Future Through Economic Growth, Resilience, and One Guyana." The four-day commemorative programme commenced on October 18, 2024.



The celebrations attracted a huge crowd who were eager to engage in various activities that showcased Lethem’s rich history, vibrant culture, and diverse traditions.