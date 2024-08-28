Grenada: Drama unfolds in Parliament as Opposition Leader Keith Mitchell walks out

This was after the Speaker of the House suspended Dr Mitchell’s presentation amidst a very heated exchange between Mitchell and the Speaker over remarks reportedly made by MP for Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Tevin Andrews.

This was after the Speaker of the House suspended Dr Mitchell’s presentation amidst a very heated exchange between Mitchell and the Speaker over remarks reportedly made by Member of Parliament for Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Tevin Andrews.

The incident began with a presentation by Dr Mitchell, who attacked Andrews for his insensitive remarks about the teachers of Carriacou and Petite Martinique in the wake of Hurricane Beryl through a live video which was posted on Facebook.

Mitchell said that leaders should speak with tact and sensitive to people in traumatic situations, adding that he was giving Andrews a chance to make a public apology to the teachers of the community for his inappropriate statements.

Andrew denied of uttering such remarks and immediately rose on a Point of Order and asked Mitchell to withdraw his statement. The Speaker sided with Andrews, asking Mitchell on several occasions either to prove the remarks that were told or to withdraw the statement.

Mitchell dug his heels in, refusing to do either, and further challenged the Speaker to "throw him out."

The Speaker, after a short recess, announced the suspension of Mitchell's presentation and moved to the next item on the agenda. In response, Dr Mitchell simply walked out of the Parliament, a move which was soon followed by the rest of the opposition bench.

This walkout has pointed to the continued tensions within the Grenadian political landscape, most specifically regarding how sensitive issues are treated within the public domain. The call for accountability and decorum in the public domain, especially from those elected to high office, remains a concern that is very critical.

As this situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen what implication this particular incident will have on future parliamentary business and the wider political community in Grenada.

This incident serves to drive home the principles of responsible leadership that, at the very least, should be expected when crisis conditions prevail and the need to maintain respect and professionalism during parliamentary debates.

What both the Leader of the Opposition and the Speaker of the House of Representatives did, will likely form the substance of debate in the days that follow as Grenadians reflect on what they should expect from their leaders.