Arianna Blaize shines bright, clinches Miss Universe Guyana 2024 crown

Guyana: A 26-year-old model Arianna Blaize has clinched the crown of the Miss Universe Guyana 2024 on Friday. The exciting pageant was held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel and featured 11 young females who competed for the prestigious title.



Blaize was followed by Faydeha King-Miss Berbice and Farah Sattaur-Miss Uitvlugt, who secured 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.



Following her exceptional victory in this pageant, Blaize will now be representing Guyana in the upcoming Miss Universe 2024, which is an internationally renowned pageant. This event will be held in Mexico in November 2024 during which several females from across the world will be participating and representing their countries.



The contestants showcased their exceptional skills in various segments including the swimsuit segment, interview segment, question answer segments and several others following which the judges announced the winner of this year’s Miss Universe Guyana.



Following this huge victory, the winner took to Facebook to express her thankfulness to all her supporters and remarked, “Thank you all for your unwavering support! Whew, what an experience! This was indeed a memorable one. The intensity of pageantry is beyond the unthinkable. I went unprepared and expected to win. But I am proud to have made it to the finish line.”



She also talked about her competitors and said all of them were really inspiring and the journey to Miss Universe was a great challenge for her because of all the adversity she has endured but she wanted to make sure that she made to the finish line despite what the result would be.



It is to be noted that the Miss Universe Guyana began with a photography session during which the 11 finalists were captured in beautiful attires as they walked on the ramp. This was followed by a crucial interview session with the judges which featured several questions and answers.



The pageant then continued with a swimsuit segment during which the top 6 finalists appeared and marked their presence while others didn’t make it to the final round. This round gave the judges their top 3 contestants, who then walked the ramp with confidence, eventually marking the end of an exciting evening.



It is to be noted that this year’s pageant was more inclusive, with the organisers making significant changes in recent years to reflect a broader and more diverse representation of beauty and talent.