11 finalists reaches Marriott Hotel for much anticipated Miss Universe Guyana 2024

Miss Universe Guyana 2024 has kicked off this morning at the Guyana Marriott Hotel Georgetown. And, top 11 finalists are all checked in and completed the registration process and orientation.

“Congrats to each of these ladies, each already a queen in their own rights,” mentioned one of the tourism promoting social media handles, Visit Guyana.

The tourism promoting organization is extending congratulations to all the participants of the pageant and recognized them as the queens in their own rights. On July 26, 2024, the Sashing Ceremony & Fashion Show is going to be held in the evening.

In this light, Visit Guyana has highlighted, “Be sure to grab your tickets.” Along with the Sashing Ceremony and Fashion Show, there as well Grand Coronation is to take place on July 26, 2024.

As the pageant kicked off, following the eventful day, dinner was held where the finalists of Miss Universe Guyana 2024 gathered for the dinner with the Miss Universe Organization. Through this, the experience for a delightful meal was further taken, where the contestants got an opportunity to socialize with the fellow contestants.

The top 11 finalists of the Miss Universe Guyana 2024 are as follows-

Shyla Murray (Miss Bartica)

Faydeha King (Miss Berbice)

Katifa Lester (Miss Demerara Mahaica)

Imarah Radix (Miss East Berbice Corentyne)

Ariana Blaize (Miss Georgetown)

Tawane Marshall (Miss La Parfaite Harmonie)

Kelcia Nelson (Miss Linden)

Misha Caleb (Miss Nabaclis)

Ashley Cameron (Miss New Amsterdam)

Indranie Codrington (Miss Skelson)

Farah Sattaur (Miss Uitvlugt)

The beauty Pageant every year takes place in the country which selects the nation’s representatives into the Miss Universe pageant. Miss Universe Guyana previously was known as Miss Guyana.

The beauty pageant was renamed in 2016 from Miss Guyana to Miss Universe Guyana under the Moonlight Productions. Further, the license for this was granted to an American Director, Brown Walker in 2023.