Friday, 9th August 2024
Adacia Adonis proudly secures Miss British Virgin Islands 2024 crown

Monday, 22nd July 2024

British Virgin Islands: Adacia Adonis, hailing from Tortola was crowned Miss British Virgin Islands 2024 during an event held on Sunday at the Multi-Purpose Sports Complex.

Adonis’s journey to this remarkable achievement was marked by her unwavering determination and her pride in representing the cultural richness of her hometown throughout the competition.

She also won several other awards during the pageant including Miss Intellect, Best Evening Wear and Best in Swimwear. Adonis was followed by Donyelle Hodge and Stacy Ann Bobb who emerged as 1st runner up and 2nd runner up respectively.

Seven young and beautiful females competed for the prestigious crown of the Miss British Virgin Islands by showcasing their excellence in several segments including Miss Intellect, Evening Wear, Talent, Swimwear, National Wear, Professional Attire as well as Top Model.

In addition to this, the winner is said to have pleased the judges with her grace and passion as she walked confidently on the ramp. Born on November 27, 1998, she is a proud alumni of the BVI SDA High School.

Not only pageantry, but Adacia Adonis also excelled academically, securing 8 CXCs as well as various distinctions in English and Literature, making her the perfect choice for the queen. She is also a certified First Aid CPR Responder and aims to help locals and tourists at any given moment.

She gave a tough competition to all the females and finally managed to bag the crown of the Miss British Virgin Islands

The complete results of the Miss BVI 2024 is as follows:

  • Miss British Virgin Islands 2024: Contestant #1- Adacia Adonis 
  • 1st Runner Up: Contestant #7- Donyelle Hodge
  • 2nd Runner Up: Contestant #4- Stacy-Ann Bobb
  • 3rd Runner Up: Contestant #6- Shanta Connor
  • Miss Intellect: Contestant #1- Adacia Adonis 
  • Best Evening Wear: Contestant #1- Adacia Adonis 
  • Best Talent: Contestant #7- Donyelle Hodge
  • Best in Swimwear: Contestant #1- Adacia Adonis 
  • Best National Wear: Contestant #7- Donyelle Hodge
  • Best Professional Attire: Contestant #4- Stacy-Ann Bobb
  • Best Top Model: Contestant #4- Stacy-Ann Bobb
  • Most Photogenic: Contestant #4- Stacy-Ann Bobb
  • Miss Congeniality: Contestant #5- Neria Griffith
  • Most Poised: Contestant #7- Donyelle Hodge

Monica Walker

