Visa free travel to Bermuda revoked for Trinidad and Tobago nationals

Trinidad and Tobago: The Government of Bermuda has officially revoked its visa free access for nationals of Trinidad and Tobago. Effective July 17, 2025, Bermuda now requires T&T passport holders to have a valid US, UK or Canadian visa to enter the country.

This comes after the Ministry of Economy and Labour of Bermuda revoked the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Order 2025 and replaced it with the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Order 2025.

It is said that under the new regulations, the nationals of Trinidad and Tobago can now enter Bermuda through two ways, first of which includes, possessing valid travel authorisation to enter and re-enter Canada, the United States or the United Kingdom with such authorisation being valid for at least 45 days from their intended departure from the country.

The second way includes obtaining a recent letter from the Government verifying the status as a spouse of a Bermudian or confirming affiliation with Bermuda under Section 11(5) of the 1968 Bermuda Constitution Order.

The Ministry emphasised that the order reflects ongoing immigration policy reviews as well as adjustments and it came into effect from July 17, 2025, onwards.

Notably, Bermuda is a British Overseas Territory and on March 12, 2025, the United Kingdom announced that it was making changes to its visa policy which will require with immediate effect that all nationals from Trinidad and Tobago acquire a visa before travelling. Also, Ireland executed a similar policy on May 9 this year.

Following the development, Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy said that the decision was made to bring Ireland into closer alignment with the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Minister Sean Sobers was anticipated to meet with UK officials on Friday to further discuss the visa policy. However, as of now, no information has been provided by the Ministry regarding the same.