Premier Brantley strengthens ties with Bermuda in meeting with Premier E. David Burt and St Kitts-Nevis diaspora

St Kitts and Nevis: Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, recently met with the Premier of Bermuda E David Burt and discussed deepening and strengthening ties between Bermuda and St Kitts and Nevis. The meeting was very significant as more than 40 percent of Bermudans claim St Kitts and Nevis ancestry.



Premier Brantley is on an official visit to Bermuda and is being accompanied by his wife Sharon. He arrived on Thursday night and met with the Bermudan Premier on Friday.



While sharing the glimpse of his meeting on his official Facebook account, the Premier noted, “Happy to meet Premier the Hon E David Burt of Bermuda and to discuss deepening and strengthening ties between #Bermuda and #StKitts #Nevis. Over 40% of Bermudans claim St Kitts Nevis ancestry.”



Their meeting also revolved around the opportunities in sport, culture, financial services, tourism, real estate development and investment being endless and how they both can be of assistance to each other.



Not only this, but Mark Brantley also expressed his gratitude to him and his team for their exceptional hospitality towards him and his wife since they have arrived in Bermuda.



Following this meeting, he also had an interaction with Bermudans of St Kitts and Nevis ancestry and Bermudians who are friends of St Kitts and Nevis on a short visit to Bermuda. The Premier said that he was truly blessed to interact with them.



While sharing the details of this meeting, he mentioned that at a town hall style meeting held over the weekend, they expected 60 or so individuals but to their amaze, over 200 showed up filling the hall to capacity. Premier Brantley with diaspora in Bermuda “All were animated and engaged about opportunities in their ancestral home of St. Kitts and Nevis,” added the Premier.



He noted that with over 40% of Bermudians tracing their roots to St Kitts and Nevis, it is time for him to engage decisively with the brother and sisters on that island.



In addition to this, he also asked them to come back home. He outlined, “My simple message to them was: “It is time to come home”.”



Furthermore, he expressed his gratitude to Louise Tannock for her excellent arrangements and also thanked the officials for their warm hospitality and for making Sharon and him feel at home.