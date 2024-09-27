Bahamas: Foodies in the Bahamas have been lining up to try BB.Q Chicken, a new restaurant on Carmichael Road, serving up Korean-fried chicken and signature sauces.



The BB.Q Chicken stands for "Best of the Best Quality," and they offer Korean fried chicken renowned for its unmatched crispiness, juiciness, and tenderness, paired with a variety of flavorful sauces. The restaurant in the Bahamas stays open from 11 am to 8 pm everyday.



Known for serving the best Korean Fried Chicken in the world, the newly opened branch in the Bahamas is getting a very positive response.



BB.Q chicken opened its doors at Carmichael Village on September 13th, serving up a taste of Korea. Known for its Korean fried chicken and signature sauces, the new restaurant has quickly captured the attention of local food enthusiasts, who say that they couldn't wait to taste it.



A waitress at the eatery, Lia, said, "Every day has been completely full and flustered, you know, back-to-back orders consistently. People tend to love the golden original chicken, boneless or, wings."

Founded in 1995, in Seoul, South Korea, BB.Q chicken has made a name for itself worldwide with thousands of locations across the globe.



Staff member Lee says their mission is to serve high quality Korean fried chicken that showcases a depth of traditional flavors.



"It's actually BBQ chicken, which stands for the best of the best Quality chicken. It's a Korean chicken restaurant. We serve a variety of different kinds of chicken with sauces. And, we also have a little additional spice to it with Korean pasta like Tabocas, which is rice cake and pasta," she added.



She further said that their secret sauce and golden chicken are a must try menu items, along with their honey garlic sauce that adds a flavorful kick. When asked what makes the secret sauce so special, she said, "That's a secret, and if you are still on the fence, it is a promise that you will love it."